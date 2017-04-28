ThynkWare Innovation Launches Exciting Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign Neurotech offers useful perks as rewards for supporting thought-controlled innovation projects and EEG platforms ThynkWare Speech MCKINNEY, Texas - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- ThynkWare Innovation started an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to engage technology fans in supporting numerous ThynkWare Innovation projects. The company started the campaign by offering numerous perks to supporters of the fundraising effort.



ThynkWare Innovation, Inc. provides a thought-to-control layer for your everyday devices. Built upon a Patent Pending technology for a mind-controlled virtual assistant on a smartphone device, we have created a new BCI (brain-computer interface) that changes the way we will do computing. ThynkWare Innovation provides the interface layer between your brain and your devices. With ThynkWare, anyone can use their thoughts to control their smartphones, tablets, home, office, TV, robots, clothing and even plants. ThynkWare creates a new way of computing by allowing everyone to "thynk" to interact with devices, social networks, and other people. The ThynkWare interface is the next step in computing following the invention of the mouse and personal computer.



ThynkWare takes our normal thought patterns by reading the EEG brainwaves and translates these mental commands into speech. Originally, ThynkWare Speech was created to help ALS sufferers. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) causes the death of neurons which control voluntary muscles. When ALS affects speech, communicating with family, friends and caretakers can be challenge. There are come communication boards that help, but this can be tedious and time-consuming, requiring someone else to watch the patient's eyes.



As ThynkWare Speech was being developed, it became apparent that ThynkWare could help others facing a wide array of communication challenges. ThynkWare could help those suffering from autism, strokes, and Locked-in syndrome to speak again.



The Indiegogo campaign is offering a number of useful products in exchange for support including T-shirts, tote bags, duffel bags, backpack, leather bomber jackets, luggage and executive briefcases.



The campaign ends in June and has a flexible goal of $100,000.



The ThynkWare: EEG Thought Control for All Devices campaign is location at:



https://igg.me/ at/thynkware/ x/9082923





ThynkWare Innovation website:



Media Contact

Duane Cash

505-702-9901

info@thynkware.com



Photo:

Source : ThynkWare Innovation, Inc. Email : ***@thynkware.com Tags : Investment , Brainwave , Technology Industry : Investment Location : McKinney - Texas - United States


