10-year-old Jamaican Author Celebrates One Year Anniversary of his Book
His compelling work of fiction titled, The Candle and the Bear and other Stories was published when Shaun was only 10 years old, by Pelican Publishers Ltd.
The book is filled with loveable characters that will hold your attention from start to finish. There is no doubt that this adventurous children's book will become an all-time favorite for kids around the world.
The now,11-year old is hugely imaginative and he enjoys creating stories for children. He enjoys reading, swimming, surfing the internet and watching tv. He is also actively involved in his Sunday school and enjoys religious pursuits. He also aspires to be a scientist.
Shaun, who is affectionately known as 'Mr Awesome' is already a philanthropist;
Support this budding young author by purchasing your copy:
