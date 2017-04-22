 
10-year-old Jamaican Author Celebrates One Year Anniversary of his Book

 
 
KINSTON 10, Jamaica - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- We are officially celebrating the one year anniversary of the Caribbean's youngest author, Shaun Brown.

His compelling work of fiction titled, The Candle and the Bear and other Stories was published when Shaun was only 10 years old, by Pelican Publishers Ltd.

The book is filled with loveable characters that will hold your attention from start to finish. There is no doubt that this adventurous children's book will become an all-time favorite for kids around the world.


The now,11-year old is hugely imaginative and he enjoys creating stories for children. He enjoys reading, swimming, surfing the internet and watching tv. He is also actively involved in his Sunday school and enjoys religious pursuits. He also aspires to be a scientist.

Shaun, who is affectionately known as 'Mr Awesome' is already a philanthropist; and intends to donate part proceeds from each book sale to Pediatric Cancer Patients. He also has an organization called Shaunation! He is undoubtedly an inspiration to kids all over the world; you are never too young to achieve your dream.

Support this budding young author by purchasing your copy:

Smashbooks: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/720481

Kobo:  https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/the-candle-and-the-bear-and-other-stories

