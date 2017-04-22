Three Square Market promotes Tony Danna to VP International Sales

Tony Danna to head Three Square Markets European micro market expansion.

Tony Danna

***@32market.com

-- Three Square Market (32M) is thrilled to announce 32M Vice President, Tony Danna will be taking on Three Square Market International expansion full-time.Since joining the company in July of 2016 as Vice President of Operations, Danna has become an integral part of the business. His recent role, managing all internal and external operations, has furnished him with a multitude of skills and lessons applicable to the company's global toward expansion plans. "For the last two years, we have been live on four continents, expanding and increasing our reach is a major goal for Three Square Market. We have already begun relationships with some amazing operators as well as members. This is just the first office we are opening outside the US in 2017" quoted Patrick McMullan, Chief Operating Officer of 32M."There are no limits to what can be done and we are consistently striving to bring forward-looking solutions to our customers," said Danna.Danna described his upcoming relocation to Europe as the first expansion of many, stating that, "as the business grows, we have a commitment to our current and future operators to keep all operations running smoothly."A 2011 University of Saint Thomas graduate, All-American football player, high school coach of five years, and lifelong Minnesota resident, Danna is successful locally and the company is confident he will continue his success internationally. "I know our system like the back of my hand. I know and believe in our products. I am confident in our owners' commitment to continue reaching toward new ideas and growth opportunities, and I see and believe in our vision at Three Square Market" relayed Danna.A recent advancement in its final testing stages will aid in the company's global expansion. 32M's global payment solution will use the same credit card processor across all kiosks in every location around the world. It will have all the standard capabilities as well as tap-to-pay and a PCI-compliant chip reader. Complimenting the impending feature is the system's ability to change languages at the kiosks supporting the use of 32M's technology across many diverse locations."I've grown more passionate about micro markets every day. I believe in what they do now and believe in the future opportunities they offer" stated Danna.You can contact Tony Danna starting Monday, May 1st, 2017 at TonyD@32Market.com or through WhatsApp at 651.329.0551.About Three Square Market32M is based in River Falls, WI along with sister companies TurnKey Corrections and TurnKey Correctional Supply, industry leaders in the corrections arena. 32M has had a widely successful year opening a new fixture business, doubling in size, branching out into the self-checkout arena in different industries, international growth and record growth in its' corrections business. For more information on 32M go to www.32Market.com or www.BreakRoomRehab.com. Follow 32M on social media @32Market on Twitter or /32Market on Facebook.