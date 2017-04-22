 
Industry News





The Rat Pack Comes to Rochdale With Spectacular Vegas Show

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and The Vegas Showgirls are set to Visit Rochdale for a 'Spectacular' Vegas Style Show this June, September and December.
 
 
ROCHDALE, England - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are a fan of the world-famous Rat Pack singers, who dominated headlines in the golden era, boasting such talents as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, then you are in for a huge treat as coming to Rochdale this year is a show labelled as quite possibly the very best tribute to the Pack.

"It's going to be a fabulous night," gushes Liz, who heads up part of the Management Team at the Rochdale Royale centre, which is fast becoming one of the most sought after large scale venues in the North West region, regularly hosting headline celebrity acts such as Roy 'Chubby' Brown. "This scale and quality of show isn't often seen outside of the city centres, so it's great that we're able to bring this show to the people of Rochdale. It truly is a Spectacular show."

Featuring the combined talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr, the Rat Pack wowed audiences worldwide but most notably at The Sands Casino, Las Vegas! Now entering its 16th consecutive year, this newly revised production of the show will feature a stunning new stage set, a new Dean Martin, and a new direction which will lift it to a greatly enhanced level of performance. The 2017 show will have more glitz, more glamour and be even more spectacular! Class, purveyors of cool, glitz and glamour. Come and re-live the magic at Rochdale Royale.

The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular is set to perform Sat 24 June, Fri 15 September and 16 December 2017 at Rochdale Royale, Platting Lane, Rochdale. Tickets are available now at http://www.RochdaleRoyale.com, with prices ranging from £16.22 - £31.85. Tickets are expected to sell out, so early booking is advised.
