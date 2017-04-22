 
News By Tag
* Njmet
* Brazil
* Sri Lanka
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clifton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Joseph Federico, NJMET Inc, Announces Its 9th Year of Assistance to the Poor of Sri Lanki & Brazil

NJMET's Joseph Federico expands NJMET's efforts to aid the poor of Sri Lanka to Brazil. They are working with Amigos do Gotinha de Luz of Greenwich, CT.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Njmet
* Brazil
* Sri Lanka

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* Clifton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Projects

CLIFTON, N.J. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Federico, of NJMET, Inc. headquartered in Clifton NJ, announced the company's ninth year of relief efforts to aid families in Sri Lanka and to include poor villages in Brazil aided by an independent private group known as Amigos do Gotinha de Luz of Greenwich, CT. Over the nine years, Wayne, NJ resident Joseph Federico has led a campaign at NJMET Inc. to send clothes, pencils, notebooks, candy and toiletries to needy families housed in churches, temples and schools throughout Sri Lanka and today has diversified its Easter/Passover endeavor by helping Amigos do Gotinha de Luz.

The first shipment of clothing, candy, refreshments, and toiletries has already been collected and shipped out from NJMET's Clifton office.  "I am pleased that our efforts have expanded from Sri Lanka to include Brazil.  After visiting Brazil in 2014 and getting involved with the Amigos do Gotinha de Luz and their fundraising activities, I knew it was time to expand our charitable efforts," said Joseph Federico.

"NJMET's employees and value added customers continue to make very generous contributions to our drives and we are grateful for their support," added Joseph Federico from their laboratory headquarters located in Clifton, NJ.

For nearly 40 years, NJMET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJMET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and recently successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and are now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits) to DLA's QTSL test requirements. NJMET, Inc. is also registered with GIDEP, SAE International, ASTM, ITAR, IEEE, and ANSI/ESD20.20 and has an outstanding A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more about NJMET and its international charity efforts visit the "In the News" section of their website at www.njmetmtl.com or call Joseph Federico at NJMET, Inc. in Clifton NJ at (973) 546-5393. To learn more about NJMET Director Joseph Federico's volunteer efforts, visit: http://josephfedericonj.biz/njmet-charity.htm

Contact
NJMET, Inc.
***@goldbergconsulting.com
End
Source:NJMET, Inc.
Email:***@goldbergconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Njmet, Brazil, Sri Lanka
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Clifton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NJMET News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share