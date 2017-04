Joseph Federico, NJMET Inc, Announces Its 9th Year of Assistance to the Poor of Sri Lanki & Brazil

NJMET's Joseph Federico expands NJMET's efforts to aid the poor of Sri Lanka to Brazil. They are working with Amigos do Gotinha de Luz of Greenwich, CT.

-- Joseph Federico, of NJMET, Inc. headquartered in Clifton NJ, announced the company's ninth year of relief efforts to aid families in Sri Lanka and to include poor villages in Brazil aided by an independent private group known as Amigos do Gotinha de Luz of Greenwich, CT. Over the nine years, Wayne, NJ resident Joseph Federico has led a campaign at NJMET Inc. to send clothes, pencils, notebooks, candy and toiletries to needy families housed in churches, temples and schools throughout Sri Lanka and today has diversified its Easter/Passover endeavor by helping Amigos do Gotinha de Luz.The first shipment of clothing, candy, refreshments, and toiletries has already been collected and shipped out from NJMET's Clifton office. "I am pleased that our efforts have expanded from Sri Lanka to include Brazil. After visiting Brazil in 2014 and getting involved with the Amigos do Gotinha de Luz and their fundraising activities, I knew it was time to expand our charitable efforts," said Joseph Federico."NJMET's employees and value added customers continue to make very generous contributions to our drives and we are grateful for their support," added Joseph Federico from their laboratory headquarters located in Clifton, NJ.For nearly 40 years, NJMET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJMET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and recently successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and are now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits)to DLA's QTSL test requirements. NJMET, Inc. is also registered with GIDEP, SAE International, ASTM, ITAR, IEEE, and ANSI/ESD20.20 and has an outstanding A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.To learn more about NJMET and its international charity efforts visit the "In the News" section of their website at www.njmetmtl.com or call Joseph Federico at NJMET, Inc. in Clifton NJ at (973) 546-5393. To learn more about NJMET Director Joseph Federico's volunteer efforts, visit: http://josephfedericonj.biz/ njmet-charity.htm