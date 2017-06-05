During Small Business Week (4/30-5/6/17)...Take a look at some very essential Advertising Math

This is about some very easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money! The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." You can download a booklet about it for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

-- HERE IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT SOME VERY EASY-TO-USE ADVERTISING MATH THAT CAN HELP ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY!"One of the things that businesses should take a look at right now, and especially during National Small Business Week, is some easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money," according to Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.The math he is referring to is a formula he developed that he calls "The Barrows Popularity Factor." "The Barrows Popularity Factor is a two-part mathematical marketing tool that will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk," says Barrows.The math will actually let you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales, and businesses of all kinds, large and small, can use the math to help them increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk."The math is the key to measuring the effectiveness of your advertising, and it is also the key to helping you analyze and plan your advertising much more effectively,"says Barrows."Plus, the math is extremely easy-to-use. All of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator...and as they say in advertising...'It really works!'"THE REASON THE MATH WORKS SO WELL IS VERY SIMPLE:The reason the math works so well is because The Barrows Popularity Factor reduces the relationship between advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely "How much did you sell? divided by How much did you Advertise?" (But the key is this...don't do the math in dollars...do the math in units per gross impressions.)IN MATHEMATICAL TERMS, THE FORMULA LOOKS LIKE THIS:The Barrows Popularity Factor = How much did you sell? (in units) divided by/ How much did you advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions. (Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)"Once you can quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can start using some additional math to help you determine the best way to spend your advertising budget," according to Barrows.The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com/bpfinfo.html"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour, says Barrows, and the math is universal and effective.""Anyone who spends any money on any advertising anywhere, should start using this math immediately,"says Barrows. "It can help you fine-tune your entire marketing program to help produce much higher sales and profit...and it's not just marketing man's mumbo-jumbo...it's cold hard math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money!"PLEASE NOTE: Media companies can also use this math to help them increase their advertising revenue because they can use this math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising much more effective.PLUS, media companies can also use this math to help them plan their own advertising campaigns to help them increase their circulation and audience and increase their advertising revenue.And, along the lines of things that can help media companies make a lot more money. Barrows has also developed several proposals for some new and unique projects and promotions that could also help generate tremendous advertising revenues for media companies.HERE IS A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE SCOPE OF THESE PROJECTS AND PROMOTIONS:*All seven of these projects and promotions could help generate tremendous advertising revenues for newspaper companies.*Five of these projects and promotions could also help generate tremendous advertising revenues for television and radio companies, magazines, internet media companies, and the internet divisions of multimedia companies.*Two of these promotions could help generate tremendous advertising revenues during the weeks preceding celebrations like Halloween and Valentine's Day.*And, one of these projects could help generate tremendous revenues for both newspaper companies and book publishing companies that publish things like cookbooks, nature books, how-to books, travel books and "coffee table" books."All of these projects and promotions are designed to be easy to set up, easy to produce, easy to promote and easy to sell, says Barrows. Plus, there won't be a lot of overhead involved with these projects and promotions, so they could also become very, very profitable for media companies." Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.SO...DURING NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK, AND ANYTIME THAT YOU MIGHT BE DOING STORIES ABOUT WAYS IN WHICH BUSINESSES CAN USE MARKETING INFORMATION TO HELP THEM MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY, BE SURE TO TAKE A LOOK AT SOME EASY-TO-USE ADVERTISING MATH CALLED "THE BARROWS POPULARITY FACTOR.""It can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money, says Barrows, and as they say in advertising..."It really works!"For more information about "The Barrows Popularity Factor," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com