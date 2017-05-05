News By Tag
Agroamerica Opens A New Affordable Birthing and Pregnancy Center to Help Support Guatemalan Families
The new Birthing Center is the newest part of the Human Development Center – HDC- which opened in March of 2014. The HDC has a school for employees' children, a health clinic, laboratory and pharmacy services, and maternal-child health programs. Research is also conducted at the clinic to help better understand the health issues in the region and help create long-term solutions for the members of the community.
The Health Clinic and Birthing Center will provide care to prenatal mothers thru delivery and will continue to follow growth and child development until 3 years of age.
Pregnant women will be attended by nurses who have received training from the Obstetrics Gynecology Department and the Professional Midwives Program of the University of Colorado, and they will also have the support of the physician in charge.
"With the opening of the Birthing Center we aim to improve maternal health and reduce child mortality in the area," stated Bernhard Roehrs, Agroamerica corporate director. "Our care for the communities where we do business is one more way that Agroamerica Makes a Difference."
For more information about Agroamerica please visit our web page https://agroamerica.com/
ABOUT AGROAMERICA
AGROAMERICA is an agrifood company with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, Mexico and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. The Company has implemented rigorously developed workplace safety standards, the latest water conservation and rainwater collection technologies, and industry-leading worker benefits. Agroamerica's corporate social responsibility projects include providing access to medical clinics, nutritional programs, and education that have benefited more than 19,000 people, across twelve rural communities in Guatemala.
