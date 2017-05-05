 
Agroamerica Opens A New Affordable Birthing and Pregnancy Center to Help Support Guatemalan Families

 
 
GUATEMALA, Guatemala - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Agroamerica in alliance with the University of Colorado has opened a new Birthing Center as part of their existing Health Clinic located in the rural southwest region of Guatemala, where three regions meet; Quetzaltenango, Retalhuleu and San Marcos, making it accessible to the greatest number of families possible in these 12 communities. The center is especially designed for employees and families, but it is also open for all those in the neighboring communities, who will now have access to affordable, safe and clean health services, prenatal care and childbirth facilities.

The new Birthing Center is the newest part of the Human Development Center – HDC- which opened in March of 2014. The HDC has a school for employees' children, a health clinic, laboratory and pharmacy services, and maternal-child health programs. Research is also conducted at the clinic to help better understand the health issues in the region and help create long-term solutions for the members of the community.

The Health Clinic and Birthing Center will provide care to prenatal mothers thru delivery and will continue to follow growth and child development until 3 years of age.

Pregnant women will be attended by nurses who have received training from the Obstetrics Gynecology Department and the Professional Midwives Program of the University of Colorado, and they will also have the support of the physician in charge.

"With the opening of the Birthing Center we aim to improve maternal health and reduce child mortality in the area," stated Bernhard Roehrs, Agroamerica corporate director. "Our care for the communities where we do business is one more way that Agroamerica Makes a Difference."

For more information about Agroamerica please visit our web page https://agroamerica.com/en/news/

ABOUT AGROAMERICA

AGROAMERICA is an agrifood company with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, Mexico and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. The Company has implemented rigorously developed workplace safety standards, the latest water conservation and rainwater collection technologies, and industry-leading worker benefits. Agroamerica's corporate social responsibility projects include providing access to medical clinics, nutritional programs, and education that have benefited more than 19,000 people, across twelve rural communities in Guatemala.

