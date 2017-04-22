 
News By Tag
* Lanier Islands
* LanierWorld
* Waterpark GA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Buford
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Georgia's Lanier Islands Shows the Love with Premiere of Community Days at LanierWorld

Local Cities and their Citizens are Honored with Special Tributes and Special Savings at Southern Lakeside Destination
 
 
Fun for All Ages During Community Days at Lanier Islands' LanierWorld
Fun for All Ages During Community Days at Lanier Islands' LanierWorld
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lanier Islands
LanierWorld
Waterpark GA

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Buford - Georgia - US

BUFORD, Ga. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Between can drives during Give Back Thursdays and free admission for active duty military and first respondersto LanierWorld, Lanier Islands has been dedicated to giving back to the community that surrounds and supports the lakeside destination. Equally devoted to continuous improvement of its facilities and services for the enjoyment of its visitors, the Islands has devised a way to take the concept of "community outreach" to an entirely new level with the debut of Community Days during Summer 2017.

"We want the people of Atlanta and surrounding cities to view us as 'their Islands,'" explained Lanier Islands Chairman of the Board, Virgil Williams. "The closest oceanside destination is about five hours away, so we are proud to offer a scenic getaway with all the bells and whistles that's closer to home. It's the ideal destination for adventure or relaxation. They can spend the day or spend several nights in our LakeHouses, Villas or Legacy Lodge – which has been designated a member of the esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. We felt the most impactful way to make our guests truly feel like the Islands is theirs, is to honor them with Community Days – which, over the course of a weekend, pays tribute to the city where they live. The best part is, they'll receive an invitation in the mail that affords them and up to 7 more guests with 50% off our admission to LanierWorld – our beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district!"

Citizens of the following cities will want to check their mailboxes in the days leading up to their designated Community Days for details about what to expect and an invitation to save 50% off their LanierWorld admission when visiting on their select weekend. Community Day guests will also receive free front gate access ($15 value).  In addition to significant savings, Community Days will comprise a main street festival feel with fun and games on the beach, community featurettes on the 5-story high HD Spectacular Screen, live entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities with LanierWorld mascot – Bucky the Beaver and so much more. Best of all, between 1-6 p.m. during Community Days, Lanier Islands will select one lucky Community Day visitor each hour to win a Family Season Pass* to LanierWorld Summer Adventure.

Upcoming Community Day Dates and Communities Served:

May 6-7, 2017  Gainesville, Braselton, Hoschton and Flowery Branch

May 13-14, 2017  Lawrenceville, Dacula, Snellville and Lilburn

May 20-21, 2017  Sandy Springs, Vinings and Downtown Atlanta

May 30-31, 2017  Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford and Cumming

June 5-6, 2017  Roswell, Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Duluth

June 12-13, 2017  Alpharetta, Milton and parts of Roswell

June 19-20, 2017  Athens, Winder, Jefferson and Loganville

June 26-27, 2017  Smyrna, Mableton and Douglasville

September 9-10, 2017  Dunwoody, Chamblee, Decatur and Druid Hills

September 16-17, 2017   Marietta, Kennesaw and Woodstock

September 23-24, 2017   Dahlonega, Dawsonville and Ellijay

To learn more about Community Days, LanierWorld and other events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Family Season Passes include unlimited season-long admission to LanierWorld for two adults and one child.

Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Source:Lanier Islands
Email:***@outofhermindfreelance.com Email Verified
Tags:Lanier Islands, LanierWorld, Waterpark GA
Industry:Tourism
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Out of Her Mind - Fresh Ideas & Freelance Copy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share