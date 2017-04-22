News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia's Lanier Islands Shows the Love with Premiere of Community Days at LanierWorld
Local Cities and their Citizens are Honored with Special Tributes and Special Savings at Southern Lakeside Destination
"We want the people of Atlanta and surrounding cities to view us as 'their Islands,'" explained Lanier Islands Chairman of the Board, Virgil Williams. "The closest oceanside destination is about five hours away, so we are proud to offer a scenic getaway with all the bells and whistles that's closer to home. It's the ideal destination for adventure or relaxation. They can spend the day or spend several nights in our LakeHouses, Villas or Legacy Lodge – which has been designated a member of the esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. We felt the most impactful way to make our guests truly feel like the Islands is theirs, is to honor them with Community Days – which, over the course of a weekend, pays tribute to the city where they live. The best part is, they'll receive an invitation in the mail that affords them and up to 7 more guests with 50% off our admission to LanierWorld – our beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district!"
Citizens of the following cities will want to check their mailboxes in the days leading up to their designated Community Days for details about what to expect and an invitation to save 50% off their LanierWorld admission when visiting on their select weekend. Community Day guests will also receive free front gate access ($15 value). In addition to significant savings, Community Days will comprise a main street festival feel with fun and games on the beach, community featurettes on the 5-story high HD Spectacular Screen, live entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities with LanierWorld mascot – Bucky the Beaver and so much more. Best of all, between 1-6 p.m. during Community Days, Lanier Islands will select one lucky Community Day visitor each hour to win a Family Season Pass* to LanierWorld Summer Adventure.
Upcoming Community Day Dates and Communities Served:
May 6-7, 2017 Gainesville, Braselton, Hoschton and Flowery Branch
May 13-14, 2017 Lawrenceville, Dacula, Snellville and Lilburn
May 20-21, 2017 Sandy Springs, Vinings and Downtown Atlanta
May 30-31, 2017 Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford and Cumming
June 5-6, 2017 Roswell, Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Duluth
June 12-13, 2017 Alpharetta, Milton and parts of Roswell
June 19-20, 2017 Athens, Winder, Jefferson and Loganville
June 26-27, 2017 Smyrna, Mableton and Douglasville
September 9-10, 2017 Dunwoody, Chamblee, Decatur and Druid Hills
September 16-17, 2017 Marietta, Kennesaw and Woodstock
September 23-24, 2017 Dahlonega, Dawsonville and Ellijay
To learn more about Community Days, LanierWorld and other events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* Family Season Passes include unlimited season-long admission to LanierWorld for two adults and one child.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse