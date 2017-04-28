News By Tag
Juan Carlos Morales Cortes Joins Stage Fund as a Board Member
Juan Carlos Morales Cortes joined American Capital in May 2004 and moved to London as Finance Director in September 2005. He has more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, most of which has been with companies operating in Latin America and Europe.
Prior to joining American Capital, Mr. Morales Cortes held a number of positions with venture capital backed telecommunications companies. His experience includes debt and equity capital raising, joint venture negotiations as well as financial and operational restructurings. Mr. Morales Cortes started his career at Mobil Oil Corporation, where he held a number of financial and accounting roles in the U.S. Marketing and Refining division. He oversees the finance and fund raising functions and is a member of the investment committee at European Capital.
Mr. Morales Cortes holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, Canada, a MBA in International Business from The American University and a MS in Finance from George Washington University, Washington DC.
"I have worked with Dan for many years and am excited to be joining as a member of the board to help him grow Stage Fund. He has developed an exciting business with a tremendous track record of success, " states Mr. Morales Cortes.
Stage Fund and Veer Group Chairman Daniel Frydenlund states, "I've worked with Juan Carlos for over 25 years and know that he will fit perfectly into the organization as we continue to grow domestically in the U.S. and eventually grow our footprint into Europe. We're thrilled with his involvement at the board level. We had a massively successful 2016 into 2017 and look forward working alongside him. "
Stage Fund is anticipating significant growth both domestically and internationally over the next 5 years and foresees Juan Carlos' guidance as a huge step forward to achieving the firms' goals and their commitment to bringing the best talent throughout the organization and portfolio companies.
About Stage Fund
Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and capital approach. Stage Fund targets companies with a core business, products or services, revenue, strong customer relationships, and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. For more information, please visit http://www.thestagefund.com.
About VEER Group
VEER Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Stage Fund. VEER Group provides crisis management, valuation analysis, bank debt servicing abilities and exit analysis. The company is typically engaged by current equity owners, lenders or both. For more information go to http://www.veer-
Contact
Stage Fund
***@thestagefund.com
