Massachusetts Small Family Business Hits a Milestone
Welch Florist of Lynn, MA is celebrating 70 years in business and continues to serve multiple generations of families.
A lot has changed in the flower business since 1987 and Daley and Saunders will credit their continued success to technology, quality products and excellent customer service, "Our customers are from the North Shore area and with today's growing technology more people are using our website to order online." Social media and their reputation are also key. Saunders stated, "having the highest quality flowers, excellent customer service and being hands on owners to ensure consistency sets us above our competitors."
Having a business that's been around for 70 years afforded them opportunities to work with multiple generations of families such as the flowers they provided for a wedding and then 25 years they provided flowers for when the couple renewed their vows. They have sent many flower orders to welcome newborns to then the proms of those children and then even their wedding flowers. In regards to sympathy arrangements, they have helped families with beautiful flowers to remember parents and Grandparents.
When many brick and mortar retail shops are closing, Daley and Saunders are optimistic about their continued success, "People today want higher end flowers, more unique designs and are willing to pay for that service."
To learn more about Welch Florist go to http://www.WelchFlowers.com
