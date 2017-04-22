News By Tag
Tiny House, Big Heart Event to Benefit the CSAH Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans
(SAVANNAH, GA) Service Brewing, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum and Judge Realty announce the "Tiny House, Big Heart" charity fundraiser to benefit the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless will take place on Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum, located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401. This event is the first community fundraiser specifically for the CSAH, Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans.
During the event, 21 Savannah artists will be showcasing tiny house artworks that will be auctioned off. Artists participating include: Marcus Kenney, Betsy Cain, Maggie Hayes, June Stratton, Michael Porten, Cedric Smith, Shea Slemmer, Jose Ray, Todd Schroeder, Debora Oden, Christine Hall, Maggie Evans, Juliana Peloso, Tobia Makeover, Pamela Wiley, Harriet Delong, Elizabeth Winnel, Gerome Temple, Troy Wandzel, Will Penny and Daniel E. Smith.
Savannah Clay Community, James Dean (known for Pete the Cat) and the SCAD Metals and Jewelry Club are also big contributors to the Tiny House, Big Heart event along with over 3 dozen community sponsors.
Proceeds from this event will be used for the first land payment of $30,000 for the Tiny House Project. This land will not only provide the future grounds for the neighborhood of Tiny Houses, it will plant the foundation of community and healing for our veterans with resources available such as an organic garden, three clubhouses for community meals, workshops and health and wellness programs.
Chef Lauren Teague of Atlantic, as well as, Big Bon Pizza will be cooking for the event. Army Veteran and celebrity bartender, Sid Lance is creating a special cocktail with the spirits from Ghost Coast Distillery. Guests will also enjoy Savannah's favorite DJ, Jose Ray, who will be spinning vinyl from the 70's, 80s, 90's and today's hits.
"This event is both educational for our community and a creative fundraiser to help Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless raise the donations needed for the land payment that is the future grounds for the Tiny Home neighborhood."
Tickets are $10, which includes a door prize ticket and a Service Brewing beer ticket, can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Donations can be mailed to CSAH, 761 Wheaton St, Savannah GA 31412. Checks are asked to be made payable to CSAH Tiny House Project with a memo of "Tiny House Big Heart"
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
