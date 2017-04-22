News By Tag
Sailing Non-Profit Returns to San Diego to Give Cancer Patients a Day of Relaxation at Sea
Sailing Non-profit set to host it's 7th annual sail in San Diego for cancer patients and their families. A special day for them to forget all of their worries and relax at sea.
While many companies are committed to finding a cure and promising steps are made every day, some are also dedicated to improving the experience for patients and families during this highly-sensitive time in their lives.
With the goal of providing more joyful experiences along the way, a Massachusetts-
Since beginning in 2011, Sailing Heals has looked to partner with companies who are interested in the quantitative and qualitative aspects of healing cancer. Eisai Pharmaceuticals joined as a sponsor host in 2015 and now Sailing Heals welcomes San Diego-based pharmaceutical host Ignyta as a sponsor for their April 29th lunch and healing sail, which will be co-hosted with several volunteer host captains based out of the San Diego Yacht Club.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and private donors, Sailing Heals has hosted over 2500 patients and caregivers for healing sails. In San Diego, most patient guests are referred by UCSD Moores Cancer Center. The 2-hour sail will be accompanied by a complimentary lunch at the yacht club, courtesy of Ignyta.
When: April 29th
Where: San Diego Yacht Club- 1011 Anchorage Ln, San Diego, CA 92106
Time: 11:30- 12:30 Lunch and 12:45 to 2:30 Sailing
Moores Cancer Center CEO, Dr. Scott Lippman, said this about the organization, "Sailing Heals and the Host Captains from San Diego Yacht Club offers our patients who are going through one of the greatest challenges in life a chance to get away from it all and simply enjoy a healing day out on a beautiful boat on the water with family and friends. The joy and memories that result can last forever. Several patients have come back with so many great stories that I've even began "prescribing"
Invitations to participate in the Sailing Heals program are by word-of-mouth through medical personnel.
"Cancer took a back seat that day; we had the time of our lives." – L. Duff, VIP Guest
