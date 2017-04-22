 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Arrowhead Publishers' 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit Set to Take Place This Fall

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Arrowhead Publishers is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit (www.paintherapeuticsummit.com) is coming to San Diego, CA on September 27-28, 2017. Leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotech, device and medical communities attend this conference to learn about the latest advances in the treatment of various types of pain. There are also extended networking opportunities, including a pre-conference networking site, to discuss new ideas with colleagues from industry, the non-profit sector, academia, the medical community, government and investors.

This conference provides attendees with thoughtful insight from key industry leaders and academic researchers regarding cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies and newly marketed products.

We will highlight the most important developments in recent years in the field, including:

·      Clinical Trial Design and Endpoints for Pain

·      NGF Antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data

·      New Research in Biologic Therapy Development

·      Sodium and Calcium Channel Block Research and Clinical Trials

·      Abuse-resistant Opioid Drug Development

·      Emerging Pain Research from Industry, Academia and Government

·      The Latest Diagnostic Imaging Research

·      Emerging Trends and New Animal Research

·      Non-Opiate Pain Drug Development Trends and Clinical Development Programs

·      The Genetic Components of Pain

Arrowhead Publishers' annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit provides key stakeholders with a global meeting place to discuss the latest advancements in the field of pain research and therapeutics. For more information, visit: http://paintherapeuticsummit.com/brochure.

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif@arrowheadpublishers.com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon@arrowheadpublishers.com
Arrowhead Publishers
