News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arrowhead Publishers' 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit Set to Take Place This Fall
This conference provides attendees with thoughtful insight from key industry leaders and academic researchers regarding cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies and newly marketed products.
We will highlight the most important developments in recent years in the field, including:
· Clinical Trial Design and Endpoints for Pain
· NGF Antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data
· New Research in Biologic Therapy Development
· Sodium and Calcium Channel Block Research and Clinical Trials
· Abuse-
· Emerging Pain Research from Industry, Academia and Government
· The Latest Diagnostic Imaging Research
· Emerging Trends and New Animal Research
· Non-Opiate Pain Drug Development Trends and Clinical Development Programs
· The Genetic Components of Pain
Arrowhead Publishers' annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit provides key stakeholders with a global meeting place to discuss the latest advancements in the field of pain research and therapeutics. For more information, visit: http://paintherapeuticsummit.com/
For more information, please contact:
John Waslif: Managing Director
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 700
john.waslif@
Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 701
rachel.donlon@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse