News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College lauds three seniors for campus contributions with Student of the Month honors
Thiel College named seniors Elizabeth Carlson, Julia Fink and Beverley Kozuch as April Students of the Month.
The Student of the Month is awarded to seniors. It is among the most prestigious student awards at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
Carlson is a communication studies major with a minor in public relations. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity, a staff writer for The Thielensian student newspaper, a media board manager for the Student Government Association, president of Women Inspiring the Next Generation, co-chairman of the Senior Class Gift Committee, a member of Les Lauriers scholarship, leadership and service honorary society, Alpha Chi national honorary society, Lambda Sigma sophomore honor society, and Order of Omega Greek leadership society. She is an active member of Elks Lodge #329 in Kane, Pa.
Carlson is the daughter of John and Melinda Carlson, of Kane, Pa., and is a 2013 graduate of Kane High School.
Fink is a triple major in mathematics, actuarial studies and business administration with a finance track. She is a member of Chi Omega sorority, the Dietrich Honors Institute, Chi Eta Sigma business honor society, Thiel Student Support Network, Lambda Sigma sophomore honor society, Sigma Alpha Pi National Society of Leadership and Success, Les Lauriers scholarship, leadership and service honorary society, and the Order of Omega Greek leadership society. She is president of Kappa Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society and has served as a supplemental instruction leader for statistics and accounting courses. She has been a lifelong Girl Scout, and has received the Gold Award.
After graduation, Fink will volunteer for a year with City Year Columbus.
She is the daughter of Elizabeth Fink, of Andover, Ohio and is a 2013 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.
Kozuch is a biology major with a minor in biochemistry. She has run for the track and field and cross country teams, played in concert band and the flute choir, and is a member of the Dietrich Honors Institute, Tri Beta biology honors society, Health Professions Institute, Sigma Alpha Pi National Society of Leadership and Success, Thiel Student Support Network, the Greenville Neuromodulation Center Student/Faculty Research Institute, and the sailing club. She is a resident assistant and biology laboratory assistant on campus, and is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning, Pa., while also serving with Adopt-A-Highway.
Following graduation, she will pursue medical school.
Kozuch, a 2013 graduate of West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School, is the daughter of Valerie Lager, of Templeton Pa., and Steven Kozuch Sr., of Kittanning, Pa.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse