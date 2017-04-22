 
Industry News





Biomarkers in Concussion Management to be Key Topic at 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Linda Papa, Director of Academic Clinical Research at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Professor at Florida State University and McGill University, will present on her team's latest results in the study and application of blood-based biomarkers in concussion management in both child and adult patients. The 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference, taking place May 24-25, 2017 in Washington, DC, will provide a platform to discuss a variety of recent discoveries in the traumatic brain injury space. For more information on the event, visit: www.tbiconference.com.

The past decade of research into biomarkers have led to the discovery of two blood-based biomarkers in suspected mild TBI and concussion patients in the emergency department. Dr. Papa will present how the markers are detectable in serum in less than an hour post-concussion, and can be used to detect the difference between concussion and other injury. The biomarkers have also been shown to predict traumatic intracranial lesions on CT and neurosurgical intervention over a week post-injury.

Blood-based biomarkers have the potential to be used in a variety of environments to quickly and accurately diagnose concussion and mild traumatic brain injuries. As blood tests for traumatic brain injury are being developed and private companies are commercializing TBI biomarkers for US FDA approval, this area of study will revolutionize the management of traumatic brain injuries in the near future. For more information on Dr. Papa's research, visit: http://journals.lww.com/sportsmedarthro/Abstract/2016/090....

Arrowhead Publishers' annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference provides a unique forum for a variety of stakeholders to present original research and analysis aimed at providing a full picture of the progress towards better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for TBI survivors. This conference unites researchers and clinicians from industry, academia, the military and government to present ground-breaking research in a variety of areas related to traumatic brain injury. For more information, visit: http://tbiconference.com/home/brochure.

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif@tbiconference.com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon@arrowheadpublishers.com
Source:Arrowhead Publishers
