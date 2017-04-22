Country(s)
Industry News
This Is A Story Of A Second Chance
David, who was an athlete, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014. He is now on dialysis and his wait time for a kidney is 7 years.
David is a family man whose daughter says he is her hero. He is a business man, husband and father who has a heart for helping others.
He has been training with David Ashford, Medal Winner, World and National Champion Sprinter, to get himself in shape for this transplant.
The Kidney Corps has produced a video which can be seen on YouTube and Facebook. This video is the testimony of LeVaughn Crosby, a 78-year-old singer-songwriter, who had a successful kidney transplant at 71 years of age. Eight years later, he is healthy and doing great.
They are making an impassioned appeal to all people who want to save a life. WHAT IS THE PRICE OF LIFE?
They are also seeking partnerships with charities and fundraisers for the purpose of furthering this cause.
In 2015, the now President Trump stated: "For my part, I am optimistic that my goal -- easing the nation's organ shortage -- might just gain traction. This is because my preferred solution -- rewarding kidney donors -- will yield a fiscal windfall for the federal government."
This video can be seen on YouTube - THE GIFT OF LIFE FOR DAVID SALTZMAN - https://youtu.be/
Thank you for your support.
Contact
Maxine Barbara Garascia
***@comcast.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse