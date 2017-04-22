News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Renaissance Woman: Ana Weber, Ph.D., Best-Selling Author & Global Speaker
President and Founder of E-Play Magazine Corp, Ana Weber accepted an award on "Moving America Forward," hosted by William Shatner.
Ms. Weber was interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. She explained her "riches to rags" story and career shift to coaching after her romantic life and financial stability took a turn for the worst. In her book, Passion Spirit Purpose, Weber shared her "ABC" formula to the "DOXA" method, meaning Desire, Outstanding, X-ing out the impossible, and Allowing you to be you. Weber explained that the "ABC" formula advocates the principles: Attract, Believe, and Create. Weber insisted that one's lifestyle will not only get better, but change immensely. Her book is for all individuals, from entrepreneurs to students. Her book also includes a user friendly, engaging companion workbook intended for hands on introspection.
Weber was born in Romania post WWII. She has an MBA from the University of Tel Aviv, Israel and Ph.D. from Oxford. Since 2006, Weber has written seventeen books. She is also a profound lecturer, having spoken at Harvard Business School and West Point cadets. She described her practice with the motto, "You can either give in, give up, or give more. By giving more, you automatically attract." For more information on her career, please visit http://anaweberdoxa.com/
Below is a preview of Ms. Weber on "Moving America Forward." Click to watch her discuss how to balance the double sided nature of leadership with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn.
https://www.youtube.com/
Ms. Weber was honored with the "Moving America Forward Award" for providing lifestyle and leadership consultation on a global scale.
Contact
MAF Productions
Amber Collins-Parnell Media Department
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse