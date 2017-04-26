London Digital Security Centre Launches Membership Scheme

Announcement of a new scheme to help SME's prevent attacks from online criminals.

-- The London Digital Security Centre has announced the launch of a new Membership Scheme providing small and medium-sized businesses across the capital with free support and security products, to enhance their digital security and help prevent attacks from online criminals. The new scheme was launched at an event at Tech UK in east London to an audience of business owners across the capital.The London Digital Security Centre (LDSC), a not for profit organisation founded by the Mayor of London, the Metropolitan Police Service and the City of London Police, is England's first specialist centre dedicated to helping small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) protect themselves from cyber criminals and supporting them to embrace digital innovations and opportunities. The membership scheme is initially aimed at those employing up to 249 employees, with plans to extend its reach by next year. Members will have access to a wide range of tailored security services, including alerts regarding criminal threats and online vulnerabilities. They will also have opportunities to attend member events where leading experts will provide advice on how businesses can enrich their digital security and broaden their digital footprint safely.David Shepherd, Chairman of the LDSC, opened the launch event and announced the Centre's first partnership with SecurityScoreCard, a leading security rating platform. Through this partnership, the LDSC will be able to provide security ratings to all London businesses as part of its services.Sophie Linden, Deputy Mayor for Policing And Crime said: "Small and medium sized businesses are the lifeblood of London's economy, and the impact of cyber-crime on them can be devastating. It's crucial they take steps to protect themselves, and the London Digital Security Centre's new membership scheme goes a long way to help, providing a one-stop shop to help businesses build up their resilience against fraud and safely use technology to develop and grow."A recent pilot of the membership scheme involving 150 businesses across London demonstrated the key areas the LDSC will focus on, including staff training, updating operating systems, and using encryption and protection software.John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre said: "Cyber security is of paramount importance to all businesses. For example, the recent Government survey found that nearly half (46 per cent) of British businesses discovered at least one cybersecurity breach or attack in the past year. And we're not just talking multinationals, sole traders upwards must make this a top priority and we are here to help them do just that, providing free support and services that are specifically tailored to their business needs."To find out more and register for the scheme please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.