Athol Hospital Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Emergency Department & Medical Office Building Pro

-- It was standing room only as hospital staff members, physicians, elected officials, area business leaders and local residents attended the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Athol Hospital Emergency Department and Medical Office Building renovation and expansion project on Wednesday, April 26th.The Emergency Department and Medical Arts Building project is one of three major undertakings of the Heywood Healthcare 'Fulfilling Our Promise' Capital Campaign, a community-responsive, multi-pronged fundraising initiative, designed to ensure that the healthcare needs of the community will be met now and in the future.The new Athol Hospital Emergency Department will update the unit, first constructed in 1953, and double its capacity. The new Center for Emergency Care at Athol Hospital will include eight dedicated acute care rooms, six private behavioral health rooms, and a separate ambulance entrance, while the new Medical Office Building will allow for additional office space for primary, specialty and behavioral health providers. Additionally, this project will also provide a new Lobby for improved access for patients and visitors and a new Radiology Department, offering enhanced care and patient privacy.Under the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, Heywood Healthcare has committed to three major Capital Projects - the Quabbin Retreat, the Athol Emergency Department and Medical Office Building, and the Heywood Surgical Pavilion, all of which will address some of the most essential community health needs of our region.For more information on the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, please contact Dawn Casavant at (978) 630-6431 or dawn.casavant@heywood.org.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.