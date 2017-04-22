Park Lawn's 20th Annual Big Bikes Big Hearts Charity Motorcycle Ride and Music Fest

Contact

-- Join Park Lawn for our 20Annual Big Bikes Big Hearts Charity Motorcycle Ride and Music Fest on Saturday, May 20. Proceeds from the event will support Park Lawn's mission to provide services that promote independence, choice and access to community living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Registration is at 8:30 a.m. At The Office Sports Bar and Grill, 4901 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood with first bikes out at 10:00 a.m. and last bikes out by 11:00 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Cost is $5.00 per person.Registration fee is $25/rider and $5/passenger includes raffles, door prizes, free bike show, run pins to the first 700 bikers, entrance to the post run party featuring live music and food.Walk-ins and non-run participants are invited to attend the post run party at Cheers (formally Sullivan's), 4460 W. 147Street, Midlothian starting at 1:30 p.m. with a $15 entry fee donated to Park Lawn from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the post run party will not be canceled.The music fest features Maiden Chicago, Velvet Temple, Wicked World, Timing's Everything, and Sybil. The music fest begins at 2:00 p.m. at Cheers (formally Sullivan's). The cost is $15.00 before 4: 30 p.m. and $10.00 after 4:30 p.m.Tickets are available for Park Lawn's Big Bikes Big Hearts Split the Pot Raffle, half to Park Lawn, other half split with two winners. Tickets are $5.00 each and a book of 5 tickets is $20.00. This is a great opportunity to win some cash and help those at Park Lawn. Drawing will be May 20 at the post run party at Sullivan's. Winners need not be present to win.To register for the ride or to purchase raffle tickets visit: www.parklawn.com/events or call the Development Office at: 708-425-6867.Sponsors of Big Bikes Big Hearts include At The Office Sports Bar and Grill, Cheers (formally Sullivan's Irish Pub & Eatery), Game On Bar and Grill, Stone City Saloon, Hupy and Abraham, Chicago Sprinklers Fitters Local 281, Liberty Mutual Insurance, A.B.A.T.E., Toys for Tots, and IL Motorcycle Freedom Run. For more information visit: www.parklawn.com.About Park LawnPark Lawn provides services that promote independence, choice and access to community living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services include: adult developmental training, vocational services, supported employment, residential opportunities, and recreational activities. Founded in 1955, by a small group of parents, today over 475 individuals are enrolled in Park Lawn's programs. These individuals have the opportunity to pursue a life of productivity, independence and happiness the same as any other individual.