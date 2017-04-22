 
News By Tag
* Park Lawn
* Special Needs
* Motorcycle Run
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oak Lawn
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Park Lawn's 20th Annual Big Bikes Big Hearts Charity Motorcycle Ride and Music Fest

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Park Lawn
Special Needs
Motorcycle Run

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Oak Lawn - Illinois - US

OAK LAWN, Ill. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Park Lawn for our 20th Annual Big Bikes Big Hearts Charity Motorcycle Ride and Music Fest on Saturday, May 20. Proceeds from the event will support Park Lawn's mission to provide services that promote independence, choice and access to community living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. At The Office Sports Bar and Grill, 4901 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood with first bikes out at 10:00 a.m. and last bikes out by 11:00 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Cost is $5.00 per person.

Registration fee is $25/rider and $5/passenger includes raffles, door prizes, free bike show, run pins to the first 700 bikers, entrance to the post run party featuring live music and food.

Walk-ins and non-run participants are invited to attend the post run party at Cheers (formally Sullivan's), 4460 W. 147th Street, Midlothian starting at 1:30 p.m. with a $15 entry fee donated to Park Lawn from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the post run party will not be canceled.

The music fest features Maiden Chicago, Velvet Temple, Wicked World, Timing's Everything, and Sybil.  The music fest begins at 2:00 p.m. at Cheers (formally Sullivan's). The cost is $15.00 before 4: 30 p.m. and $10.00 after 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for Park Lawn's Big Bikes Big Hearts Split the Pot Raffle, half to Park Lawn, other half split with two winners.  Tickets are $5.00 each and a book of 5 tickets is $20.00. This is a great opportunity to win some cash and help those at Park Lawn. Drawing will be May 20 at the post run party at Sullivan's. Winners need not be present to win.

To register for the ride or to purchase raffle tickets visit: www.parklawn.com/events  or call the Development Office at:  708-425-6867.

Sponsors of Big Bikes Big Hearts include At The Office Sports Bar and Grill, Cheers (formally Sullivan's Irish Pub & Eatery), Game On Bar and Grill, Stone City Saloon, Hupy and Abraham, Chicago Sprinklers Fitters Local 281, Liberty Mutual Insurance,  A.B.A.T.E., Toys for Tots, and IL Motorcycle Freedom Run. For more information visit: www.parklawn.com.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn provides services that promote independence, choice and access to community living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services include: adult developmental training, vocational services, supported employment, residential opportunities, and recreational activities. Founded in 1955, by a small group of parents, today over 475 individuals are enrolled in Park Lawn's programs. These individuals have the opportunity to pursue a life of productivity, independence and happiness the same as any other individual.

Contact
Cynthia S
***@parklawn.com
End
Source:
Email:***@parklawn.com Email Verified
Tags:Park Lawn, Special Needs, Motorcycle Run
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Oak Lawn - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Park Lawn Association PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share