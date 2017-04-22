 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Still need a flowers for your April 29 Prom? Stop by Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen

There's still time left to order corsages, boutonnieres and bouquets. Visit Sharon's Flower Shop at 104 W Elms Road, Killeen.
 
 
Call or stop by to order your corsages today.
KILLEEN, Texas - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- There's still time to order your prom flowers. Store open today until 6:30 p.m. Stop by or call in to place your orders today!

Visit Sharon's Flower Shop at 104 W Elms Road, and we will design a corsage that's perfect for you!

Each corsage and boutonniere is designed with our fresh cut daisies. Daisy colors available are yellow, white, lavender and a deep purple.

We've made ordering corsages easy. Choose your ribbon color. Select one or more colors of daisies. Choose your wristband, and we'll do the rest. Choose to have one of our florists design your corsage, or give us your ideas.

Looking for something different?  View our work on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SharonsFlowerShopKilleen/. See pictures of our handmade clay and ribbon corsages and boutonnieres,  as well images of a few of our fresh cut flower arrangements.

Bring in a picture of your desired design, and we'll create your look for you. Corsages and boutonnieres can be ordered in store, by phone at (254) 690-4005, or online at www.sharonsflowershop.net.

