Still need a flowers for your April 29 Prom? Stop by Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen
There's still time left to order corsages, boutonnieres and bouquets. Visit Sharon's Flower Shop at 104 W Elms Road, Killeen.
Visit Sharon's Flower Shop at 104 W Elms Road, and we will design a corsage that's perfect for you!
Each corsage and boutonniere is designed with our fresh cut daisies. Daisy colors available are yellow, white, lavender and a deep purple.
We've made ordering corsages easy. Choose your ribbon color. Select one or more colors of daisies. Choose your wristband, and we'll do the rest. Choose to have one of our florists design your corsage, or give us your ideas.
Looking for something different? View our work on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/
Bring in a picture of your desired design, and we'll create your look for you. Corsages and boutonnieres can be ordered in store, by phone at (254) 690-4005, or online at www.sharonsflowershop.net.
Sharon's Flower Shop
POC/Rosalyn Caldwell
***@yahoo.com
