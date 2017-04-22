News By Tag
PS3G releases SongMeUp - Fun and hilarious family game
PS3G, Inc. today released SongMeUp for iOS app store and Android market place. SongMeUp is a fun and hilarious multiplayer game for family and friends. This application has been designed and developed by PS3G in partnership with BB Global Players.
"I am confident and positive that SongMeUp game would be well received globally by audience of all age groups. The game requires at least two players and can also be played between larger teams. You have to guess the title on the card that's on your head from your friends' silly acts before the timer runs out! You can draw a new card by tilting the phone up or down. SongMeUp has different categories and players can choose songs from different countries, languages and genres. There is a category for the most popular easy songs and the application has songs which can challenge even the best-rounded players. New songs would be added time to time. We plan to release more categories and languages as per the demand of the customers. You can download SongMeUp from iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/
About PS3G :
PS3G stands for "Professional Services, Software & Solutions Group" and is a leading IT Services and Solutions Company with offices in North America and India. The core competencies of the company are – providing Web Solutions, Mobile Solutions, Big Data, Data Management and Cloud based solutions across the industry. The management team has over a decade of experience in providing cost-effective solutions to Fortune 500 customers. PS3G offers full range of IT services, including, but not limited to, Application Development and Maintenance, Application Testing, Business Process Management, Business Process Outsourcing and Procurement to help maximize the value of your business investment. PS3G has provided strategic solutions and has helped businesses of all kinds enhance operational efficiency and drive levels of performance, while improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. PS3G's goal is to emerge as an integrated low cost and differentiation market leader without compromising on the quality of the product or the service. It achieves that by implementing Total Quality Management (TQM) process, which leads to increased customer satisfaction, reduced costs and lesser amount of time required to introduce innovative products to the marketplace. As an organization, PS3G is committed to its customers and for continuous improvement of all processes through problem-solving approaches based on empowerment of its employees. More information about PS3G can be found at http://www.PS3G.com.
