Colorado Jeep Tours Institutes Dog-Friendly Tours Policy
Dogs Welcome on off-road, guided jeep tours of the Royal Gorge Region of Colorado
In order to participate in the tours, advance reservations are required (making note of the dog), along with a pre-tour signed Dog Waiver, and a day-of-tour clearance from the Colorado Jeep Tours guide and/or management. There is no fee for lap-held dogs on tour but, due to limited space in the jeeps, large dogs that cannot be held safely by the owner will be assessed a seat fee. For safety reasons, dogs may only participate in the jeeping portion of any combination tours, and cannot be taken into partner businesses (i.e. train rides, horseback riding, ranch chuckwagons, etc) unless those venues specifically permit dogs.
Colorado Jeep Tours offers high-quality, scenic, and educational tours, providing local information on such topics as history, geology, and paleontology while traveling on some of the most beautiful roads and trails in the Royal Gorge region of Fremont County, Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.ColoradoJeepTours.com and click "Download Dog Waiver" in the black box at the bottom of any page, or call the Colorado Jeep Tours reservations at office at 719-275-6339.
Colorado Jeep Tours
7192756339
***@coloradojeeptours.com
