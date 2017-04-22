 
News By Tag
* Colorado Jeep Tours
* Colorado
* Vacation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Canon City
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Colorado Jeep Tours Institutes Dog-Friendly Tours Policy

Dogs Welcome on off-road, guided jeep tours of the Royal Gorge Region of Colorado
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Colorado Jeep Tours
Colorado
Vacation

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Canon City - Colorado - US

Subject:
Features

CANON CITY, Colo. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Jeep Tours, located in the Royal Gorge region of Canon City, Colorado, is pleased to announce their new dog-friendly guided jeep tour policy, effective April, 2017. As more travelers are choosing to take their four-legged family members along on vacations, Colorado Jeep Tours has recognized the need to allow dogs onboard their off-road scenic guided tours. Now, with some exceptions and specific rules in place to insure the safety and enjoyment of all guests, dogs of all sizes and breeds – from tiny purse pups to giant breeds – will be allowed to ride along on excursions to the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Red Canyon Park, and the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, an all-day adventure that travels to the historic gold mining towns of Cripple Creek and Victor, Colorado.

In order to participate in the tours, advance reservations are required (making note of the dog), along with a pre-tour signed Dog Waiver, and a day-of-tour clearance from the Colorado Jeep Tours guide and/or management. There is no fee for lap-held dogs on tour but, due to limited space in the jeeps, large dogs that cannot be held safely by the owner will be assessed a seat fee. For safety reasons, dogs may only participate in the jeeping portion of any combination tours, and cannot be taken into partner businesses (i.e. train rides, horseback riding, ranch chuckwagons, etc) unless those venues specifically permit dogs.

Colorado Jeep Tours offers high-quality, scenic, and educational tours, providing local information on such topics as history, geology, and paleontology while traveling on some of the most beautiful roads and trails in the Royal Gorge region of Fremont County, Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.ColoradoJeepTours.com and click "Download Dog Waiver" in the black box at the bottom of any page, or call the Colorado Jeep Tours reservations at office at 719-275-6339.

Contact
Colorado Jeep Tours
7192756339
***@coloradojeeptours.com
End
Source:
Email:***@coloradojeeptours.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share