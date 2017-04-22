News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leadpot announces to offer more B2B qualified sales lead list for aggressive growth of businesses
Leadpot is a reputed Lead generation Company with over 12 years of experience in producing authentic and profitable sales leads that has helped several businesses in more than 25 countries. The company strives to offer high end services.
The senior spokesperson of the company threw light on their methodology of creating the lead lists. He said, "We understand the core needs of small businesses. They have a tight budget and need an improved customer base. Therefore, we assign the local leads daily and the emails are customized as per the marketing campaign to attract the prospects. As soon as the prospect replies to the message, you get a message instantly to follow up with the prospect. Each day you simply need to spend 15 minutes for building your sales pipeline." So, the sales leads that businesses get are fresh and one can expect the best ROI.
The senior spokesperson further stated, "If you wish to buy website design leads from us, we can guarantee to offer 100% exclusive leads that will save your time and money. We know how to spark the interest of the prospects. Following a traditional approach to attract customers that need web designing services may help you find a lead, but the process will be slow and time consuming. We believe in saving your time and money and our robust algorithm and strategies are proven that has helped businesses immensely."
The company, http://leadpot.com/
For more information, please visit: http://leadpot.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse