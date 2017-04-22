News By Tag
Professional Santa Monica CA Plumbing Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced its offer of full professional Santa Monica plumbing services which include emergency plumbing service. More information regarding each service offered and the JMS Express Plumbing team can be found on the website.
JMS Express Plumbing can respond to emergency plumbing issues or can provide the customer with flexible scheduling. This professional plumbing company offers a range of plumbing services such as Santa Monica leak detection service, drain cleaning, sewer maintenance and repair, preventative plumbing service, water heater repair and installation, and other plumbing services.
JMS Express Plumbing provides its services at affordable, competitive rates and is always available to answer questions from customers. To learn more about the range of professional Santa Monica plumbing services offered, browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, JMSExpressPlumbing.com. To reach this plumbing company for service, call 888-881-9898.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, https://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
