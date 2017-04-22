News By Tag
Peak Sales Recruiting Releases Results Of 2017 Sales Compensation Study
The 2017 Peak Sales Compensation Study (http://hiretopperformers.peaksalesrecruiting.com/
"Developing a winning sales compensation plan is critical to attract and retain top talent and is among the most difficult tasks business leaders face," said CEO of Peak Sales Recruiting Eliot Burdett. "We conducted this study to provide business leaders with up to the minute data to help them create the ultimate sales compensation plan."
Among the many findings, the study shows that effective sales compensation plans must be above market average, easy to understand and timely.
You access the study at: The 2017 Peak Sales Compensation Study (http://hiretopperformers.peaksalesrecruiting.com/
5 Facts on Base vs. Commission: Respondents were asked how they prefer their compensation split:
• 68% of salespeople are more satisfied with a compensation package where the majority of earnings come from a base salary.
• The split with the highest satisfaction (36%) is 60% base and 40% commission.
• The split with the lowest satisfaction is 0% base and 100% commission.
• Compensation plans with uncapped commissions were correlated with higher levels of satisfaction (33%) versus capped commissions (14%).
• The majority of people surveyed who meet or exceed quota currently have a 60% base and 40% commission split.
• Key Takeaway: Offer a 60/40 base vs. commission split and do not cap commissions.
5 Most Frequent Answers on How to Improve Compensation Satisfaction:
• 20% Fair and Achievable
• 18% Easy to Understand
• 13% More Bonuses
• 12% Timely Payment
• 10% Higher Base
• Key Takeaway: Make your plan fair, simple, clear and timely.
Perception of Compensation Plan Compared to Market Value: Respondents were asked how they view their compensation plan compared to the market value:
• 47% indicated that they felt their compensation plan was at the industry average.
• 37% of respondents felt their compensation was below industry average.
• 33% of top performers (those who achieved 100% or more of their quota the previous year) felt their compensation was below industry average.
• One-third of employers are risking losing their top performers to competitors by offering a non-competitive compensation plan.
• Key Takeaway: Offer an above-market compensation plan to retain your best salespeople.
Compensation Plan Revision Frequency: Respondents were asked how often they prefer their compensation plan to be reviewed:
• 58% prefer an annual review.
• 26% prefer a semi-annual review.
• 9% prefer a review every two years.
• 7% prefer quarterly review.
• Key Takeaway: Employers should schedule annual compensation plan reviews.
About Peak Sales Recruiting:
Peak Sales Recruiting is a leading B2B sales recruiting company that specializes in delivering A-players that meet or exceed their revenue targets
Founded in 2006, the company has achieved a 90% placement success rate working with a wide-range of small, mid-size and Fortune 500 clients including Gartner, Deloitte, P&G, Hyatt and others.
Since 2010, our candidates have generated over $1.2 billion in incremental revenue, and our customer success rate is more than double that of other executive search firms.
The company was founded by CEO Eliot Burdett and CSO Brent Thomson. They share 40 years of experience leading and recruiting high performance sales teams and co-authored Sales Recruiting 2.0, How to Find Top Performing Sales People, Fast (http://www.peaksalesrecruiting.com/
