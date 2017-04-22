Country(s)
JLT Specialty Insurance Services Chairman James R. Pierce Headlines IMUA Annual Meeting
Commenting on this year's keynote address, IMUA President & CE0, Kevin O'Brien, said, "This year IMUA is extremely pleased to be able to bring James Pierce to address our members and friends as our keynote speaker. His insights into the ever-changing face of the property and casualty business from a broker perspective is of utmost interest to this year's our attendees.
Among the subjects Mr. Pierce will discuss are:
- When will the insurance market stabilize and prices stop their downward plummet?
- Know your market and be a specialist
- Embrace data and analytics to make human capital flouris
- It's all about the client
- Who will be the winners and losers over the next few years?
Mr. Pierce joined JLT's U.S. retail operation as its Chairman in 2014. JLT is one of the leading insurance brokerage firms in the world and specializes in the lines of business and industries with which Mr. Pierce has been involved throughout his career. Heis a graduate of Kenyon College and the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School. He began his insurance career in 1978 as a marine insurance broker.
"The IMUA Annual Meeting offers an outstanding opportunity for professional development and networking with industry colleagues. Our keynote speaker is just one such example of what attendees can expect," said Mr. O'Brien.
Among the topics scheduled for this year's educational sessions are:
· - Mid-Rise Wood Construction – Cross Laminate Timber
· - Transporting Temperature Sensitive Commodities
· - Infrastructure – Atlanta's MARTA Expansion
· - Weather Trends – Flooding and Inland Marine Exposures
· - Emerging Trends
Continuing with its emphasis on professional development, IMUA will be offering its "Intro Parallel Track" programming in addition to the traditional educational programming. This will include:
· -Introduction to Inland Marine
· -The Basics of Builders Risk
· -Understanding Contractors Equipment
· -Transportation Insurance
For more information visit IMUA's website www.imua.org for more details or to register, or contact Lillian Colson at IMUA, 212-233-0550
IMUA is the national association for the commercial inland marine insurance industry. IMUA serves as the voice of its member companies representing over 90 percent of all commercial inland marine insurers. The association provides its members with comprehensive professional development programs, as well as research papers and bulletins and industry analysis. IMUA was founded in 1930.
