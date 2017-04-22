News By Tag
Free bowling for kids offered all summer at Aloma Bowling Centers
Luckily, Aloma Bowling Centers will come to the rescue this summer with Free Bowling for Kids.
Parents can keep their children cool, active and entertained with two free games of bowling all summer long at Airport Lanes in Sanford, Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando or Aloma Bowl in Winter Park. The offer is available from open to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It begins June 1 and runs through August 31.
And parents won't be left out. They can bowl, too, for just $2 a game with $3 shoe rental. Additional games for kids are also just $2.
Participants must purchase shoe rental for $3, and a parent or guardian must be present. The offer is not available on holidays, and it is not available to daycares or summer camps. Children must be 15 or younger to participate.
To register for the offer, visit AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Click on the venue and happenings, then click on the promotion flier.
About Aloma Bowling Centers
The Aloma Bowling Centers are the premier family entertainment venues in Central Florida, with locations in Orlando (Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center), Winter Park (Aloma Bowl) and Sanford (Airport Lanes). In addition to the 144 combined lanes, each center offers billiards, a restaurant, and arcades featuring new interactive games. All venues offer great corporate and group event/party facilities. Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center houses 80 lanes, making it the largest bowling facility in the Southeast. For more information, visit http://www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com or call 407-384-0003 (prompt 1).
