Direct response videos for real estate agents

Online video and Youtube are now more popular than cable television. MediaCrest produces creative direct response videos.
 
 
Super human real estate videos
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- MediaCrest, is launching [.1] a new service designed to help real estate agents attract clients. Www.DirectResponseVideos.com creates attention-grabbing videos that translate into more clicks for real estate agents. Videos are certainly more engaging than pictures or text ads, which makes direct response videos far superior. "We try to keep the videos short, under 60 seconds, because most people will not watch for longer than that," says Fritz Richard, President of MediaCrest.

Direct response videos are quickly taking over the online marketing world and are proven to be twice as effective as non-video ads. Modern software tools also make it inexpensive to produce high-quality video ads. The main success factors are great copywriting, a fantastic concept, and the message has to stand out.

MediaCrest creates short direct response videos for under $500, complete with voiceovers, video footage, and background music. Most clients use these videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Direct response videos for real estate agents have proven to attract more clients. They help potential clients feel more confident and comfortable with an agent. Feelings are much more difficult to communicate with text and still images, and direct response videos are designed to communicate feelings of trust and confidence[.2] .

For more information and sample video ads, go to: http://www.directresponsevideos.com/index.html

