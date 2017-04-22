Rapper Nicky Monroe releases new EP album 'Next'

Nicky Monroe

-- The rapper and songwriter from Palm Beach County known as Nicky Monroe has released her latest EP record, "Next." The record contains six original Nicky Monroe tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Godfather Records independent music label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Punchy, groovy, packed with drum 'n' bass and lines 'n' rhymes, "Next" by Nicky Monroe is a towering achievement by one of the most determined talents in Florida.Nicky Monroe cites as main artistic influences Missy Elliott, Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopez, Eminem, Meek Mills, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Too Short, Ying Yang Twins, Drake, Future, Sons of Funk, Twister, Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, Beyonce and 3 Pc. Her own music takes elements of the first two and adds her own unique character for a blend of old-school and new which is sure to attract fans of pop and hip hop alike."You can get to know her very well just by listening to what she says in her music," says Monroe's label, Godfather Records. "From her dress code to the track, she shows nothing but versatility."Nicky Monroe feels she has been destined for the music studio from a very early age. A consummate writer and performer, she prioritizes music over the public's perception of her."I want to gain my respect as the first stud artist in the game," says Monroe of this. "I want to be respected through my talents, and not frowned upon because of the image I portray."As a clear symbol of her dedication to hip hop and to her goal-oriented life, Nicky Monroe has persevered through years of hard times in pursuit of her dream, including homelessness and unemployment."My friends, family, and fans haven't gave up on me, so I'm not going to let them down," says Nicky Monroe. "I just need the right team and promotion, but I see my numbers going up. Music is my hustle.""Next" by Nicky Monroe is available beginning 28 April 2017 from over 700 quality online music retailers worldwide.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com