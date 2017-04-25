 
News By Tag
* Graduation
* Washington and Lee University
* Virginia military institute
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


Sheridan Livery Inn Announces SPRING 2018 Graduation Reservation Details

 
 
Sheridan Livery Inn to open graduation reservation at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017
Sheridan Livery Inn to open graduation reservation at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017
LEXINGTON, Va. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sheridan Livery Inn announced today that online-only reservations for May 2018 Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee graduation weekends will open at 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017. Guests interested in making an online reservation for graduation must use group code "GRAD18" at checkout. Calls and voicemails for reservations prior to this time will not be accommodated. Reservations must be made online at sheridanliveryinn.com to ensure the system is equitable for all guests - we thank you for your understanding and patience.

Sheridan Livery Inn will collect the full, non-refundable payment within 48 hours of reservation. The hotel and their staff will do their best to accommodate changes in reservations, but cannot guarantee the ability to change reservation details.

For questions regarding the booking process prior to the reservation date please contact Sheridan Livery Inn at 540-464-1887 or email groupreservations@uptoparmanagement.com. Information about your graduate's ceremony can be found on both W&L and VMI respective websites.

More information about Sheridan Livery Inn can be found on their website at http://sheridanliveryinn.com

Contact
Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Source:Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Tags:Graduation, Washington and Lee University, Virginia military institute
Industry:Hotels
Location:Lexington - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share