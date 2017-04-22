News By Tag
Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Wins 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway®
The latest Dream Giveaway winner, will be awarded his Lamborghini Gallardo in Clearwater, Florida at May 12th in the Dream Giveaway Garage. Ron Sylvain, the winner, said he donated to help the charity grantees, never expecting to win.
Mr. Sylvain was awarded a 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo 560-4 Spyder that came from the collection of world-renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren. The grand-prize also included $50,000 towards the prize taxes.
Mr. Sylvain made a donation to enter the Supercar Dream Giveaway on three separate occasions. It was his donation on March 1, 2017, which resulted in the lucky ticket. "I'm all about helping in anyway that I can," he said. "I remember seeing one of the Dream Giveaway commercials on television and when I saw them mention Smile Network International and how they go all around the world helping children with cleft lips, that is what made me want to donate."
On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Mr. Sylvain received the news via telephone that he had won the 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway. "When it finally sunk in that I had won, I was just like WOW,"he said. "People always dream of winning something big like this. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime things. I'm the type of person who is always willing to help people so I feel like I am finally being paid back with some good karma."
Mr. Sylvain is a big car guy and the Lamborghini will be joining his car collection, which includes a 1972 C10 truck and a 1970 Chevrolet Impala. He plans to show his grand-prize Lamborghini off at the Scottsdale Pavilions Car Show once he gets it back to Arizona.
Sergeant First Class Sylvain is a full-time, active-duty serviceman in the Army National Guard. He joined the Army 18 1/2 years ago and he has been in the National Guard for the past 12 years. When off-duty, he enjoys riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, playing sand volleyball, attending classic car shows, mountain biking on local trails and working on his cars.
Mr. Sylvain will attend the 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway award ceremony on May 12, 2017, in Clearwater, Florida, where special guest Luke Guthrie, director of the National Guard Educational Foundation, will hand him the keys to his grand-prize. The public is welcome to attend.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH) is a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
