Pop singer Steven C releases new single 'Amaka' feat. Speedy
"Amaka" means 'good' in the Igbo language of southeastern Nigeria, but Steven C's song revolves around more romantic themes than one might think.
"The back-story of 'Amaka' is one of wanting something you can't have, though you are willing to do anything to get it," writes Steven C. "He sees a beautiful girl who, at first glance, they have a connection he cannot get out of his head. He later gets her by doing everything in his power."
This tenacity is indicative of Steven C's character both as a performer and as a regular person. Born into a forward-thinking, polygamous family, he bettered himself by studying electrical engineering at Dorben Polytechnic at Abuja in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory.
Also helping to make "Amaka" one of the most important music exports from Africa in 2017 are the hip hop talents of Speedy. Having been invited to the sound studio for a listening session by Steven C's manager, Mr. Charles Enemchukwa, Speedy jumped at the chance to be included.
"[Speedy] was so impressed, he said he would not mind being featured," writes Steven C. "I was absolutely mindblown that he had agreed, as he has been in the industry for a long time and is a huge artist."
Steven C's music career began in the church choir, which found him being elected choirmaster before long. He founded a singing group called Team Age but was left unfulfilled. With little more than the blessing of his mother, Steven C decided to move to South Africa in 2014 to pursue his dream as a music artist. He was signed to Cytoch Media in 2016. "Amaka" is his most prominent official release to date.
"Amaka" by Steven C feat. Speedy from Cytoch Media is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital retailers now.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Amaka" by Steven C feat. Speedy
https://www.amazon.com/
