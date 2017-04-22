 
Soundgarden and RAACE Offer Fans A Chance to Win Autographed Guitar

Fundraiser Coincides with Band's Spring Tour, National Child Abuse Prevention Month
 
 
Soundgarden-Guitar-in-Case-copy
Soundgarden-Guitar-in-Case-copy
 
FOREST HILL, Md. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In support of National Child Abuse Prevention month, Grammy® Award-winning rock band Soundgarden and RAACE (Race Against Abuse of Children Everywhere), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eliminating child sexual abuse, have announced a fundraiser in which fans will be given the opportunity to win an autographed, custom painted guitar and other prizes.

Soundgarden launches its 2017 North American Spring Tour during the final days of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, with its first concert in Tampa on April 28. During the tour, which ends May 27, fans can enter the raffle by making a donation to RAACE at www.soundgardenraffle.com. Entries will be available for a donation of $10 for one raffle ticket, $50 for 7 raffle tickets and $100 for 17 raffle tickets. The grand prize winner will receive the guitar signed by all members of the band: Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd courtesy of the band and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

Soundgarden is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their third studio album, the multi-platinum BADMOTORFINGER, with four special reissues available now. The guitar features hand-painted graphics from the album by award-winning airbrush artist Mark Brown of Mark Brown Studios in Street, MD. Second and third place winners will receive a BADMOTORFINGER 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set and a Soundgarden memorabilia prize pack, respectively.

David Arist, RAACE program manager, who is spearheading the project, says the partnership with Soundgarden adds a new dimension to the RAACE SuperHero program, as this is the nonprofit's first venture with the music industry.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to hold a fundraiser with such an iconic and legendary band. Soundgarden is a world-class recording artist and we are honored they have chosen to partner with us to raise awareness and funds to support our mission of preventing and eradicating child sexual abuse," says Arist.

Soundgarden achieved mainstream success with its 1994 breakthrough album Superunknown, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is still considered one of the greatest albums of all time.

In 2012, Soundgarden singer Chris and his wife Vicky created the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to raise awareness and mobilize support for vulnerable children facing tough challenges including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

RAACE's mission is to raise public awareness about the prevalence of child sexual abuse, provide access to information and tools for how to prevent it and, in turn, eradicate the epidemic by inspiring others to stand up against abuse by joining its movement.

To make a donation and enter the raffle, visit www.soundgardenraffle.com.
To learn more about RAACE visit www.RAACE.org.
Follow @RAACEorg on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
Follow @Soundgarden on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr or visit www.soundgardenworld.com.

Media Contact
Suzan French
917-284-8523
sfrench@flackshack.com
End
Source:RAACE
Email:***@flackshack.com Email Verified
