April 2017
Make Pet Safety a Priority this July 4th with Trackimo's Find My Pet™ GPS!

Did you know more pets get lost on July 4th than any other day of the year?
 
 
WOODSIDE, N.Y. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know more pets get lost on July 4th than any other day of the year? The loud noises and explosion of fireworks can be downright terrifying to pets. Animals will often flee their living environment in an attempt to find safety from the noise but unfortunately, they can't always find their way back home.  This year, begin to prepare for Independence Day early. The   Find My Pet™ GPS Tracking Collar, powered by Trackimo is a must-have product that will ensure your pet will always find his or her way back home.

"Fourth of July is a favorite summer holiday for us, but it is a notoriously stressful time for our pets. In fact, July 5th is the busiest day of the year for U.S. animal shelters," expresses Larry Volwiler of Find My Pet™. "Our advanced technology helps to locate your pet anywhere, both indoors and out. Although it's important to avoid losing a pet altogether, we're happy our GPS tracking device will give pet owners the peace of mind they deserve during the Independence Day holiday. "

Find My Pet™ uses modern technology to keep tabs on where your pet is 24/7 thanks to a sophisticated GPS tracking system. This innovative smart GPS pet locator collar connects to GPS or a GSM cell network (that's in more than 80 countries!) Unlike microchips that only work at a certain distance, the Find My Pet™ GPS pet tracker will find your pet from anywhere in the world, in real time; as long as the GPS signal and cell phone services are available.

Features of the Find My Pet™ GPS include:

·         Smart Alerts: Receive instant alerts by SMS or email when your pet leaves his "safe zone."

·         Long Batter Life: Feel at ease with battery that lasts up to 96 hours!

·         Lightweight: The world's smallest and lightest GPS pet tracking device at only 0.7 ounces.

·         Small and Discreet: To ensure maximum comfort for your pet, Find My Pet's design is extremely small measuring just 1.4 inches in diameter.

·         Worldwide Coverage: Can be tracked via web or Smartphone app, where GSM cellular reception exists worldwide.

·         Tracking History: See where your pet has been up to one year.

·         SOS Button: Sends your pet's location to you and anyone you designate.

·         Family & Friends List: Add your family and friends to your account so they can receive alerts or help locate your pet.

·         100% Guarantee and Warranty. This is a high tech product and there is a learning curve. 99.9% of all customer concerns can be fixed with a call to customer service (see owners manual for more information).

·         Choose Your Preferred Economical Service: When you activate your device, you get your first month of service FREE! Then you can choose a low cost monthly service, or choose a one-year or three-year plan to save even more.

Find My Pet™ retails for $99.99 and there's a small cell network subscription fee of $4.99 per month. The yearly plan is for $49.99 which is ANOTHER month's cost for free, or the three year plan for only $99.99 to save even more – a small price to pay for the peace of mind you'll enjoy not worrying about the whereabouts of your dog. The cost of the Find My Pet™ GPS tracker and service is the lowest monthly fee on the market today!  Plus, this company is devoted to giving back and is proud to be part of a shelter program.

The Find My Pet™ unit includes: One Find My Pet™ GPS tracking device, worldwide SIM card, one Micro USB charging cable, two battery doors (one of which has a belt clip), one Battery, silicone case, a lightweight pouch for easy attachment to a collar, magnetic attachment and lanyard.

Find My Pet™ GPS can be purchased at:

Radio Fence: https://www.radiofence.com/Find-My-Pet-Nano-GPS-Dog-Track...

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Find-My-Pet-GPS-Bluetooth/dp/B06XF...

Before the booming fireworks and backyard parties begin, think in advance about lost pet prevention. Here are a few suggestions to help keep your pet safe during the 4th of July festivities!

1.)     Check gates, doors, fences and other areas that a spooked pet could escape. It's best to keep pets indoors.

2.)     Create a safe zone for your pet with a cozy bed, food and water bowl.

3.)     Turn on some gentle music to keep them calm and help muffle the noise.

4.)     Have proper identification and Find My Pet on them at all times.

5.)     Distract your pet with a special treat, bone, or toy.

6.)     Remember: a tired pet is a good pet. Make sure to exercise your animal companion before the festivities begin.

About Find My Pet™ GPS: With Find My Pet you can view the location of anyone, anywhere, anytime. Our unique system was designed to be highly informative and user friendly. It allows tracking the real time location of your devices, or check the history log of the device with an easily customizable time range. Learn more at: https://findmypetgps.com/.

Dana Humphrey
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Click to Share