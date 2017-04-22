News By Tag
Litigation Lawyer Stefan Savic Joins Shipkevich PLLC New York
"Mr. Savic is a highly esteemed commercial litigator with extensive experience in the New York area. He displays the type of client-focused, practical approach to commercial litigation that is valued by Shipkevich PLLC," said Felix Shipkevich, founder of Shipkevich PLLC.
Irene Costello, Shipkevich PLLC's New York managing partner added, "We're are delighted to welcome Mr. Savic to our team. His entrepreneurial spirit and impressive track record makes him a perfect fit to our rapidly expanding New York practice."
Although Mr. Savic focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation for various industries, his ultimate goal is to avoid costly litigation for his clients. He advises companies on employment, shareholders, licensing, formation and licensing agreements. As a trial lawyer, Mr. Savic provides premier legal counsel to clients in trials, appeals, transactions and mediations.
Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Savic garnered substantial experience at the United Nations Development Programme, United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, a prominent law firm in Connecticut and at a Fortune 500 company. Mr. Savic stated "I am excited to join the team and to be a part of the firm's growing success."
Mr. Savic is a native of Belgrade, Serbia. He graduated from Columbia University with a degree in political science and received his J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law.
