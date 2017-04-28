News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for How Google Works
The author believes that:
• Businesses are most successful when they create great products that please their customers.
• In today's rapidly changing marketplace, being faster to market and focusing on better quality goods are key competitive differentiators.
• Every business plan has flaws, and every plan must be adjusted in response to changing circumstances.
• Innovation cannot be controlled or regimented; rather, it is a natural outgrowth of creativity, inspiration, and the recognition of an unmet need.
• While innovative employees should be paid well, the true motivation to innovate comes from a love of work and the opportunity to make a difference in the world.
• In a technology-driven world, gathering, sharing, and processing information will be the driving force behind continued innovation that impacts every industry and endeavor.
Apr 28, 2017