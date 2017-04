New Business Book Summary Available for How Google Works

How Google Works

By focusing on the user and creating great products and services, Google rose out of the dot.com phenomenon of the late 1990s to become a historic Internet-based business success story and a global technology leader. In, authors and Google executives Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Alan Eagle tell the behind-the-scenes story of life and work at Google--sharing the lessons they have learned in the hope of providing insight and inspiration to other leaders and entrepreneurs who want to build something great.The author believes that:Businesses are most successful when they create great products that please their customers.In today's rapidly changing marketplace, being faster to market and focusing on better quality goods are key competitive differentiators.Every business plan has flaws, and every plan must be adjusted in response to changing circumstances.Innovation cannot be controlled or regimented; rather, it is a natural outgrowth of creativity, inspiration, and the recognition of an unmet need.While innovative employees should be paid well, the true motivation to innovate comes from a love of work and the opportunity to make a difference in the world.In a technology-driven world, gathering, sharing, and processing information will be the driving force behind continued innovation that impacts every industry and endeavor.