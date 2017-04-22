News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Spohrer Dodd paralegal named second vice president for local chapter of Paralegal Assoc.of FL
Sarah Shedlarski will begin serving in the new board position in June
"I am honored to serve alongside some of the best in my profession,"
Shedlarski is a graduate of the University of Maine, where she earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been in the legal profession since 2008 and is currently the paralegal to Spohrer & Dodd attorney Keith Maynard. Shedlarski and Maynard work primarily in aviation law, wrongful death, products and premises liability, transportation accidents and insurance law. Shedlarski also has experience in family, criminal and bankruptcy law.
The Paralegal Association of Florida, Inc. (PAF) was formed in 1976 and has approximately 1,000 members statewide. PAF's mission is to enhance the professional standards for paralegals, offer legal education opportunities to its members and encourage a high order of ethical and professional attainment. The First Coast Chapter of PAF meets monthly and engages speakers that offer CLE credits to fulfill requirements for the Florida Bar, National Association of Legal Assistants and other professional organizations.
About Spohrer & Dodd
Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse