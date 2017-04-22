 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Spohrer Dodd paralegal named second vice president for local chapter of Paralegal Assoc.of FL

Sarah Shedlarski will begin serving in the new board position in June
 
 
Sarah Shedlarski
Sarah Shedlarski
 
Listed Under

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sarah Shedlarski, Florida Registered Paralegal at Spohrer & Dodd, has been appointed second vice president of the board of directors for the 2017-2018 First Coast Chapter of the Paralegal Association of Florida, Inc. Shedlarski was elected to the position after serving as secretary on the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 board of directors for the organization and will take over the position in June.

"I am honored to serve alongside some of the best in my profession," said Shedlarski. "This organization helps all of us to be better at our jobs and better serve our clients. I look forward to serving on the board and helping others in my profession reach and exceed their career goals."

Shedlarski is a graduate of the University of Maine, where she earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been in the legal profession since 2008 and is currently the paralegal to Spohrer & Dodd attorney Keith Maynard. Shedlarski and Maynard work primarily in aviation law, wrongful death, products and premises liability, transportation accidents and insurance law. Shedlarski also has experience in family, criminal and bankruptcy law.

The Paralegal Association of Florida, Inc. (PAF) was formed in 1976 and has approximately 1,000 members statewide. PAF's mission is to enhance the professional standards for paralegals, offer legal education opportunities to its members and encourage a high order of ethical and professional attainment. The First Coast Chapter of PAF meets monthly and engages speakers that offer CLE credits to fulfill requirements for the Florida Bar, National Association of Legal Assistants and other professional organizations.

About Spohrer & Dodd

Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff.  Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake.  Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles.  For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Spohrer & Dodd
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Client Focused Media PRs
