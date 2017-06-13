 
Smartwerks Announces Innovative Corporate Giving

For nonprofit organizations, this can be a game changer for increasing revenue in their thrift stores.
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Smartwerks®, a leader in point of sale software, has initiated a program to expand their corporate giving through supporting nonprofits interested in upgrading their retail management systems at their thrift stores. Through this initiative, Smartwerks educates and provides below the market costs to setup and integrate their 5-Star Rated point of sale software for nonprofit organizations in the United States.

"We've found that time is becoming more precious than money for many of these organizations," said Patrick Kunish, Smartwerks' Director of Sales. "Our software saves them time and energy when managing their sales and inventory in the thrift stores. This also gives them more hours to focus on their mission to benefit our communities."

According to the United States Department of Labor, volunteers and volunteering hours have steadily declined over the past decade, while charitable giving continues to rise. The loss of volunteer hours makes it difficult for thrift stores to keep their doors open.

Interest is growing and the list of companies continues to grow. Recently, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. Chapter 500 took advantage of the software offerings to gain control of their retail needs.

"For many of these organizations, they're still using paper and spreadsheets to handle their retail stores," said Kunish. "The changes they can make in their operations will reduce their need for volunteer hours, while continuing to generate revenue."

For more information about Smartwerks point of sale software, please visit http://smartwerksusa.com.

About Smarwerks, Inc.
Smartwerks® is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and offers small-to-midsized retailers a cloud-based, point of sale solution. For over seven years, Smartwerks has continuously improved their software to receive a 5-Star rating from SoftwareAdvice.com and rank in the top 10 of point of sale software companies. In the highly competitive point of sale market, Smartwerks sets itself apart from the others through providing a cost-effective software for sales, inventory management, and a centralized accounting of financial data. Their software also provides a complete solution, especially for specialty markets, such as jewelers and mattress stores. Visit Smartwerksusa.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Patrick Kunish, Director of Sales
1-888-882-1530
***@smartwerksusa.com
