Smartwerks Announces Innovative Corporate Giving
For nonprofit organizations, this can be a game changer for increasing revenue in their thrift stores.
"We've found that time is becoming more precious than money for many of these organizations,"
According to the United States Department of Labor, volunteers and volunteering hours have steadily declined over the past decade, while charitable giving continues to rise. The loss of volunteer hours makes it difficult for thrift stores to keep their doors open.
Interest is growing and the list of companies continues to grow. Recently, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. Chapter 500 took advantage of the software offerings to gain control of their retail needs.
"For many of these organizations, they're still using paper and spreadsheets to handle their retail stores," said Kunish. "The changes they can make in their operations will reduce their need for volunteer hours, while continuing to generate revenue."
About Smarwerks, Inc.
Smartwerks® is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and offers small-to-midsized retailers a cloud-based, point of sale solution. For over seven years, Smartwerks has continuously improved their software to receive a 5-Star rating from SoftwareAdvice.com and rank in the top 10 of point of sale software companies.
