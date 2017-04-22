News By Tag
Florida Green Construction Adds Yuri Valson to Sales Team
Valson was born in born in Riga, Latvia. He moved to New York in 1994 and in 2006, he moved to Fla. to be near the sunny beaches. He has been in sales for five years.
Slone said this is the perfect time to add Valson, a highly-qualified sales person, to the team.
"The statistics show green home construction is growing exponentially and we are thrilled to be growing along with it," he said. "Adding a great professional like Yuri to our outstanding sales team allows us to offer more customers even better service as we build their customized green home."
In 2005, only 2% of new home construction was green, in 2016, approximately 38% of new construction was green. The National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors both report that 70% of new home buyers in the next decade will be looking for energy efficient, healthy to live in, Certified Green Homes. More than half of consumers rank green and energy-efficiency as top requirements for their next home
Valson says he is passionate about green construction and its benefits, offering customers energy efficient, cost effective homes with a healthy indoor living environment and great safety features.
Green homes are comparably priced to traditionally built homes, plus homeowners continue to save over the lifetime of the home. The average savings on energy, water bills and homeowners' insurance is $250 per month.
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to sell green homes to our valued customers because I really believe in our product," said Valson. "The financial benefits alone of owning a green home are incredible, including its resale value, which can be up to 30% higher than those built through traditional construction in the U.S."
The company's newest model the Alisa located at 24 Eastland Lane, Palm Coast, FL won the Grand Award and the Realtors Choice award in the Flagler County Parade of Homes this March and have won quality of construction and exclusive home design Parade awards in years past.
The model recently earned certifications from five separate agencies. In addition to the Platinum Certified Florida Green Home award from the Florida Green Building Coalition, the home also received a Certified Florida Friendly Landscape certification from the University of Florida's IFAS Extension, a RESNET certification, an ENERGY STAR Qualified home certification, verified by the EPA, and a Build Smart® home certification by Florida Power & Light Company.
All of Florida Green Construction homes use sustainable green construction practices. Standard features include spray foam insulation in the roof, vinyl double pane windows, sealed duct work, air returns in all rooms, water efficient shower heads and toilets, and more.
Florida Green Construction homes are built virtually free of harmful chemicals. The homes offer a healthy indoor environment with reduced exposure to dust, mold and other allergy triggers. The homes are also safer from exterior threats and can be built to be resistant to hurricanes, tornados, and fires. "One popular feature is our sound suppressant homes," said Gene. "It's nice not to be able to hear your neighbor cutting their lawn early on a weekend morning," he added.
Florida Green Construction's office is located at 50 Leanni Way, Unit C-1 in Palm Coast, Fla. They can be reached via phone at 386-447-4151, or found online at http://floridagreenconstruction.us/
About Florida Green Construction Inc.
Florida Green Construction Inc. is a custom green homebuilder with a goal to allow customers to own sustainable, energy and water efficient homes, while living in a healthy, indoor environment. Florida Green Construction homes are built virtually free of harmful chemicals. The homes are also safer from exterior threats and can be built to be resistant to hurricanes, tornados, and fires. Florida Green Construction homes are comparably priced to traditionally built homes, plus homeowners continue to save over the lifetime of the home and enjoy a higher resale value than a traditional home.
About the Florida Green Building Coalition
The Florida Green Building Coalition is the leading certifier of green projects in Florida. To date it has 8,200 residential, over 15 million SF. of commercial and high-rise, 53 land developments, and 72 local governments participating in its certification programs. FGBC certification programs are the only standards developed with climate specific criteria to address issues caused by Florida's hot-humid environment and natural disasters. The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) is a nonprofit 501(C)3 Florida corporation founded in 2000 dedicated to improving the built environment. Its mission is "to lead and promote sustainability with environmental, economic, and social benefits through regional education and certification programs."
