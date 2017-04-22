News By Tag
Belvoir continues with sales of corporate offices
Belvoir is continuing with its strategy of selling off its corporate offices, with new franchisee David Devlin completing on the purchase of Belvoir Devizes.
Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer, Dorian Gonsalves confirmed the sale, saying: "We announced over a year ago that it was our strategy to franchise out our corporate offices. Since 2016 we have made great headway with this, selling Belvoir Lichfield, Belvoir Burton on Trent, Belvoir Pimlico, Belvoir Basingstoke Sales and Belvoir Tadley Sales and Lettings.
"We are retaining Belvoir's two corporate offices in Grantham, and now just have two remaining corporate offices in Spalding and Cumbria, although we have recently agreed a sale agreed on one of these.
"Belvoir has always been committed to recruiting impressive individuals to take on our franchises and grow them. David Devlin is an extremely impressive and professional person and I am delighted that he has chosen to join Belvoir rather than any of the other numerous franchise models that are available.
"I am supremely confident that David will develop our Devizes office into a very successful business."
Speaking of his decision to join Belvoir, David Devlin says: "I returned to the UK last September after working in the United States for 25 years. I was looking for a franchise opportunity and went to the Franchise Exhibition at the NEC last October, where I met some of the members of the Belvoir team. I was impressed and felt drawn towards Belvoir and when I looked at the Belvoir Devizes opportunity, which had already been a successful office for some years it seemed to be a good fit for me.
"My background is in IT and although my wife and I have had some property experience in the past, this is a very new venture, which I am very much looking forward to."
To find out more about Belvoir please visit: https://www.belvoir.co.uk/
NOTES TO EDITORS
· Belvoir was founded in February 1995 by Mike and Stephanie Goddard. Its Central Office is in Grantham, Lincolnshire.
· Mike was chairman of the bfa for three consecutive years and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Belvoir. Dorian Gonsalves is Chief Operating Officer. Dorian sits on the Board of The Property Ombudsman.
· Belvoir is recognised as the largest property franchise network on the High Street, with over 300 offices nationwide.
· Belvoir was officially awarded the Best Lettings Agency Franchise – Gold Award at the 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2010 Lettings Agency of the Year Awards in association with The Sunday Times & The Times. Belvoir also won the Silver Award in 2011.
· Belvoir was voted Best Large Lettings Chain at the Estate & Letting Agent Awards (ESTAs) 2013, which was hosted by Phil Spencer, and won Silver in 2014 and 2015. Belvoir has won Brand Builder of the Year at the bfa Franchisor of the Year Awards 2011 and Best Marketing Campaign of the Year at the Franchise Marketing Association (FMA) Awards 2011.
· Belvoir is a founder member of the SAFEagent Kitemark scheme, which is fully supported by NALS. SAFEagent promotes client money protection (CMP) and provides consumers with a clear message on those agents they should do business with.
· Belvoir successfully listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 21st February 2012.
