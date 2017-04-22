 
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Wonderful Reviews From Texas DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Texas, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
DALLAS - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Texas to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas to deliver the seminar to some of Texas' best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Texas' best DUI attorneys:

"Outstandingly useful information."
Lynn Ingalsbe - Abilene, Texas

"One of the most informative and practical CLEs I've ever attended."
Jaime Resendez - Dallas, Texas

"Very helpful."
Jamie Gonzales - Denton, Texas

"Very useful information. I've never heard of the cop cheats used in court. Will definitely use that in the next trial."
Bryan Wilson - Fort Worth, Texas

"Great course and worth 10x the price paid."
Ryan Branch - Dallas, Texas

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Mississippi.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas
Springfield, Jefferson City, and St Louis; Missouri
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
