Privatimus to provide security awareness training at Edumondi – the German butler school

Training and expertise sharing will be part of Edumondi's diversified and practice-oriented curriculum.
 
 
Jörg Schmidt and Sven Leidel
Jörg Schmidt and Sven Leidel
 
HAMBURG, Germany - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Privatimus, a provider of security consultation, risk mitigation and protection for family offices, high net worth individuals (HNWI) and corporate clients was selected to provide security awareness training at the prestigious German butler school Edumondi. The Privatimus training and expertise sharing will be part of Edumondi's diversified and practice-oriented curriculum that attracts and educates students Europe-wide in household management and hospitality services as a professional butler.

Edumondi offers a broad and varied training program for future butlers, household managers or housekeepers that attaches the utmost importance to provide comprehensive sessions that are taught with the concept of hands-on, 'real life' situations. Privatimus' contribution to the Edumondi extensive program is to provide security awareness and expertise in areas such as identifying surveillance activities from third parties, counter-surveillance techniques, how to prevent and measures to take in response to high-risk situations, handling social media and critical/confidential information.

"Security awareness is critically important for a butler and the entire household staff," commented Sven Leidel, Partner of Privatimus. "With their intensive interaction in the daily personal and social lives of the families and environments they are providing service for, in addition to regular contact with a range of external providers, it is imperative they are trained with the knowledge to best respond should unfavourable security circumstances arise."

In addition to the on-site training courses, Privatimus will also perform pre-employment background checks on academy graduates and potential candidates that will be placed by Edumondi in homes of their HNWI/UHNWI clients. Edumondi will also train, advise and educate Privatimus Executive Protection Agents in areas of etiquette, protocol, personal management and communication.

Jörg Schmidt, Managing Director of Edumondi added: "This cooperation of two German market leaders in their areas of expertise provides a very powerful advantage to students of the Edumondi training program, combining the high quality of both services in our extensive curriculum."

About Privatimus GmbH

We are a company of high integrity, scale and reach. Since 1993, our experts have provided security advice, risk mitigation and protection to family offices, wealth management firms, exposed persons, high net worth individuals (HNWI), groups, and corporate clients around the world. Everything we do in identifying risks, protection strategies, operational security or background checks must be executed with pinpoint precision.

Privatimus focuses on an exclusive group of high-profile clientele exposed in public due to their professional activities, family history and wealth, or because of general public interest. We have a worldwide network of experts who can work across cultures and time zones to help ensure our client's personal interests are protected.

Life Demands Perfection.

Visit us at: https://www.privatimus.com

About Edumondi

The German butler school Edumondi, located in Stade near Hamburg (northern Germany) offers a full-time intensive program over 10 weeks or individual, flexible part-time courses in household management as a professional butler, household manager or housekeeper and draws students throughout Europe. Curriculum is taught in English and is based on the expertise of teachers who served in private households of high and ultra high net worth individuals (HNWI & UHNWI) and the upscale hospitality industry. Students learn not only theory but a practical, hands-on understanding of managing a private household and providing service in luxury hotels and resorts, embassies, cruise ships or yachts. Trainings take place at various luxurious locations in northern Germany (Hamburg + Berlin).

Edumondi offers the most various, diversified and practice-oriented curriculum Europe-wide.

Visit Edumondi at: www.edumondi.com

# # #

For additional information, please contact:

Privatimus GmbH

Sven Leidel, Partner

Flughafenstrasse 52 a|C

22335 Hamburg | Germany
+49 (0) 40 5272 1221 – 0
s.leidel@privatimus.com
www.privatimus.com

Edumondi
Jörg Schmidt, Geschäftsführer
c/o Inselrestaurant
Auf der Insel 1
21680 Stade | Germany
+49 (0) 4141 788301
office@edumondi.de
www.edumondi.de

Contact
Sven Leidel
***@privatimus.com
Source:Privatimus
Email:***@privatimus.com Email Verified
Tags:Butler School, Hnwi, Uhnwi
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Partnerships
