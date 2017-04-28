News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Adds Real Estate Expert Toby Tobin to its Sales Team
Tobin is a real estate news publisher, radio show host and licensed Realtor®.
"I'm excited about joining such a premier organization,"
Before entering the real estate industry, Tobin spent several years in technology sales, sales management and consulting. He has been involved in Palm Coast real estate since 2003 as an investor, Realtor® and as publisher of real estate news website GoToby.com.
Dolamore credits Tobin's knowledge of the business as his greatest attribute as an agent.
"GoToby.com has grown over the years to be a trusted source of real estate information,"
Tobin has been widely quoted in major publications;
He is active in the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and Flagler Association of Realtors®. He is a member of the Flagler Homebuilders Association, Board Member of the Tidelands Condominium Association and serves on the Flagler County Value Adjustment Board. He is a member of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow.
About Grand Living Realty
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 20 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
Contact
Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/Managing Broker
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
