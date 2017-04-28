 
Grand Living Realty Adds Real Estate Expert Toby Tobin to its Sales Team

 
 
Toby Tobin
Toby Tobin
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/Managing Broker at Grand Living Realty, is pleased to announce Toby Tobin has joined his team.

Tobin is a real estate news publisher, radio show host and licensed Realtor®.

"I'm excited about joining such a premier organization," said Tobin. "I have known Jim Cullis for years and respect his knowledge and the fact that he is also a developer. I look forward to being involved in his many upcoming projects."

Before entering the real estate industry, Tobin spent several years in technology sales, sales management and consulting. He has been involved in Palm Coast real estate since 2003 as an investor, Realtor® and as publisher of real estate news website GoToby.com.

Dolamore credits Tobin's knowledge of the business as his greatest attribute as an agent.

"GoToby.com has grown over the years to be a trusted source of real estate information," says Grand Living Realty office Broker, Lindsay Dolamore. "Sales in Palm Coast's Tidelands Condominium community increased 200% in the year after Toby wrote about his decision to move there. I am pleased Toby has elected to join our team."

Tobin has been widely quoted in major publications; The New York Times, Washington Post, Denver Post, Philadelphia Magazine, Links Magazine, Golf Digest, and Denver's 5280 Magazine. He contributes to the Palm Coast Observer and hosts "Real Estate Matters," a weekly radio show on WNZF News Radio. GoToby.com is typically read in all 50 states and more than 45 countries each month.

He is active in the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and Flagler Association of Realtors®. He is a member of the Flagler Homebuilders Association, Board Member of the Tidelands Condominium Association and serves on the Flagler County Value Adjustment Board. He is a member of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow.

###

About Grand Living Realty

Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 20 years experience managing large real estate brokerages.  The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.

Click to Share