A Quick Health Guide on Weight Loss by CMD of Prettislim, Dr Puneet Nayak
Worried About Gaining Weight? Dr Puneet Nayak provides quick guidance & tips related to diet & exercise to lose weight & achieve ideal body and look healthier.
Here are Dr. Nayak's top 5 tips for weight loss -
1. Adding Protein to one's Diet
If one is thinking weight loss, 'protein' has to be on top of mind. Protein is the king of the nutrients. RDA Of Protien is 1 gm per kg of ideal body weight for Normal Sedentary individuals. Protein is deficient in most of Indian diets. A body can burn calories when digesting and metabolizing protein that it consumes. A high-protein diet pushes up the 'calories burnt count' by 80-100 calories per day . It also make one feel more full, in-turn reducing the chances of unhealthy 'in-between' meals. It can realistically result in reduction in consumption of up to 400 calories per day.
2. Eat Whole Single Ingredient Foods
Basing one's diet on whole, single ingredient foods is an easy way to keep that calorie count in check. It is the easiest way to lose weight. By doing this one eliminates a variety of processed food, added fat and added sugar. Whole foods also provide the body with the essential nutrients that it needs to function well. Eating whole foods is extremely healthy and by doing this, aweight loss treatment (https://www.prettislim.com/
3. Do Some Sort of Cardio
Doing cardio is a great way to burn fat, keep fit and feel good. One can choose from a ton of ways to indulge in cardio. Whether it's jogging, cycling, hiking, playing a sport or power walking, all forms of cardio provide not only physical but also mental health benefits. A quick-fix to keep one's body weight in check, cardio is particularly effective in controlling that much-dreaded body fat.
4. Drink More Water
This might be something that one comes across everywhere but Dr. Nayak cannot stress on this enough. The only reason everyone comes across this tip is because there is significant truth to it. Drinking 0.5 liters of water increases the calories burnt for the following hour. Drinking water before meals also leads to reduced calorie intake especially as one grows older. The main benefit of drinking a lot of water is using it as a substitute for unhealthy soft drinks, people tend to consume casually and frequently. Drinking 12-15 glasses of water daily is advisable.
5. Add Resistance Exercises
When switching diets or taking up restricting diet plans, loss of muscle mass is a simple side-effect that needs to be tackled with care. On losing a lot of muscle, the body also starts reducing the rate at which calories are burnt. One should never shy away from lifting some weights and reap the benefits of weight loss, healthier looks and a better mind-set.
Dr. Nayak insists that despite the odds of one's schedule and lifestyle being against weight loss, the first step is convincing the mind that this is what one truly wants. One can easily find 100 unique methods on how to lose weight fast (https://www.prettislim.com/
About Prettislim
Prettislim has three clinics across Mumbai, and they function with the aim to reduce obesity and to encourage Mumbaikars to live a healthy life. The clinics are run by qualified MBBS and MD doctors, along with dieticians, physiotherapists, and allied health professionals. Apart from their U-Lipo[TM] treatments, the clinic also offers their clients constant support over the phone. Clients have access to a slimming coach, who motivates them to continue their diet and exercise regime, even on days when they do not have to come to the clinic. This continuous support is what motivates clients to continue with their fitness goals at Prettislim, and what keeps them coming back.
