Besides Exercise, Yoga, Acupuncture, What else we should know to most health problems relieved off?
Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program is becoming more and more popular Natural Health Therapy
SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: "Most complex Health Problems belongs to body complex systemic Disease; for example: Insomnia or lack of sleep is mostly caused by complex health issues. It is medical malpractices simply applying over-counter sleeping pill to treat insomnia without making clear what exact cause of the insomnia; and for systemic diseases, there is no magic single medicine or magic food be found yet. Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program is step by step therapy program which is setup according to the causes of patient's diseases. Consultant Maxwell also said:" by the Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program, 90% Complex health Problems have chance to get better result."
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: SkyBlue Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross considers Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, many human being treasures of medicine had been discovered and served people in the world.
