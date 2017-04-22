 
News By Tag
* Heal high blood pressure
* Food Heal High Cholesterol
* Lifestyle Mediation Program
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Besides Exercise, Yoga, Acupuncture, What else we should know to most health problems relieved off?

Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program is becoming more and more popular Natural Health Therapy
 
 
10101
10101
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Heal high blood pressure
Food Heal High Cholesterol
Lifestyle Mediation Program

Industry:
Health

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

TORONTO - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A natural health consulting service company SkyBlue Cross, announced that they have published their Natural Health Research Achievement : Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program  ( aka Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Mediation)Series books, which are Following  and applying NHI (National Institute of  Health)  & CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ) Guideline  & Suggestions   that Therapeutic Lifestyle changes can be the Lifestyle modifications against complex health Problems; ,  with the simple, effective  Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program, the company also find the ways to deal with the many complex health problems: High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Insomnia, Vitiligo. and Chronic Constipation. For more  Detail Information, Please visit: amazon.com/author/maxwellchan
SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: "Most complex Health Problems belongs to body complex systemic Disease; for example: Insomnia or lack of sleep is mostly caused by complex health issues. It is medical malpractices simply applying over-counter sleeping pill to treat insomnia without making clear what exact cause of the insomnia; and for systemic diseases, there is no magic single medicine or magic food be  found yet.  Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program is step by step therapy program which is setup according to the causes of patient's diseases. Consultant Maxwell also said:" by the Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program, 90% Complex health Problems have chance to  get better result."
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: SkyBlue Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross considers Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, many human being treasures of medicine  had been discovered and served people in the world.
Reference Source: http://www.naturallyhaveyourhighbloodpressurecontrolled.com/

Contact
Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross
***@naturallyhealinsomnia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@naturallyhealinsomnia.com Email Verified
Tags:Heal high blood pressure, Food Heal High Cholesterol, Lifestyle Mediation Program
Industry:Health
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SkyBlue Cross Corp. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share