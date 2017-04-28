Area Religious and Non-Profit Groups Come Together to Hold Stroller Drive; Part of the May 13 Know Your Neighbor Event Mother's Day Weekend Event is an Outreach Effort to Join Together to Learn About

Service and Disaster Relief Opportunities Stroller Collection Twitter Post SUWANEE, Ga. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Noah's Ark joins with area religious and non-profit groups to collect strollers for helping thousands of displaced refugees as part of the May 13 Know Your Neighbor event with the goal of removing all barriers to truly bring the community together in cooperation for providing service and disaster relief to anyone in need within our communities.



The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 4833 Suwanee Dam Road in Suwanee across from North Gwinnett High School. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about their neighbors through informational booths that will also provide opportunities for service in the local community. Among the organizations participating are Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, The First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, Medical Reserve Corps, International Rescue Committee-Atlanta, Just Serve, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Suwanee Congregation and Noah's Ark.



The collection of new and used strollers during the event will be donated to the International Rescue Committee-Atlanta who resettles over 1,000 refugees each year. IRC-Atlanta serves an additional 3,000 refuges, immigrants and asylees in Georgia through a diverse offering of services that ensure families are empowered to rebuild their lives in communities throughout the state.



"Disasters do not discriminate," says Noah's Ark Non-Profit Executive Director and Co-Founder Corazon Ketchem. "When we know our neighbors and those in our community - then we are motivated to be more effective in helping one another."



Kaleem Bhatti, a volunteer for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, talked about establishing a dialogue with the wider community to understand how the true philosophy of Islam helps Muslims contribute to our society in a meaningful and positive way. He emphasizes Islam's message that the vital role of justice needs to form the ethical framework for our society's dealings on all levels.



Noah's Ark's motto is: Love God. Serve Together. Its mission is to focus on the community and invite leaders of churches, temples, synagogues and mosques to become partners and learn to work together - so they can help rescue their church families and neighboring communities after a disaster strikes. For more information on how to get involved or help host the next Know Your Neighbor event in your community, visit the website



Contact

Corazon Ketchem

Noah's Ark & Co.

***@lovegodservetogether.org



Photo:

