Nathan Randall to join Currency Division at Ocean Star Capitals
Ocean Star Capitals' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Erica Satoh commented on the new hire saying "Nathan brings a tremendous wealth of global experience in Foreign Exchange and Currencies and we are delighted he is joining the team here at Ocean Star Capitals."
"This is an important addition to the firm as we continue to expand our fixed income platform in the region to offer clients the very best in terms of products, ideas and execution and Nathan's appointment is significant as we seek to fulfil the needs of our clients," added Erica Satoh, Chief Financial Officer of Ocean Star Capitals.
Nathan Randall joins Ocean Star Capitals from Ernst & Young. He started out in London in 1997 before moving to New York in 2002, and then relocated to Hong Kong in 2009. He held various senior roles within Ernst & Young before being head-hunted by Ocean Star Capitals.
Nathan Randall received his BSc (Hons) in Financial Mathematics from the London School of Economics and also speaks fluent Mandarin.
About Us - http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/
Ocean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.
Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.
Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.
Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.
