EduMind launches 4-Week Live Online USMLE step-1 Prep Course

It encompasses both live online and on-demand training to enhance the convenience of learners to prepare for the exam.

EduMind jpeg

Contact

EduMind

***@edumind.email EduMind

End

-- EduMind introduces the live online USMLE step-1 prep course that combines live webcast sessions and assessments to provide you an unprecedented experience.Beginning on May 8, 2017 and valid through June 2, 2017, the course lasts four weeks and introduces all major topics of USMLE and key study materials, everything online.It encompasses both live online and on-demand training to enhance the convenience of learners to prepare for the exam.The live online course provides deep insights into all major topics of the exam and offers access to download study materials at any time from home. It also provides the PDF of handbook and access to live interaction with mentors. Besides, it provides access to NBME self-assessment tests with free consultations with subject experts on specific queries.In addition to that, the live online sessions will help you to attend PASS Program via a live stream over the internet and engage in the lectures from the comfort of your own home. It will offer you access to lectures by Dr. Francis and scope of live interaction with him during the session.The course also provides recorded lectures so that candidates don't have to miss on any important session. They can play, pause, rewind and fast-forward the videos as necessary, at any time. Some lectures will be accessible even post-course for a period of three months.Besides, the course also offers weekend sessions to further the scope for preparation. With this, learners will not have to worry of leaving out important chapter or discussion. And it appeals to professionals or students who find it difficult to manage on week days.Furthermore, the course offers an exclusive 'Morning Question' session, 2 per week, to assess and test the level of preparation.The course is accessible on any mobile device or browser. Plus, it offers a free cross-platform e-learning app so that students can practice and attend lectures at any time and from anywhere.The course also includes training through on-demand session, where students can find access to all facilities as that of live online. While the registration fee for the live online course is $2,090, the on-demand basic course is available at a discounted price of $690.With this new online USMLE step-1 prep course, the institute aims to enhance the accessibility of preparatory materials through virtual learning experience. It covers all major topics and offers instructions through qualified experts to meet desired results.For further information , visit us @