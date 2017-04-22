 
News By Tag
* Ziox
* Smart Phones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Ziox Mobiles launches 'Astra Force 4G' smartphone with BIG 3000 mAh battery only for Rs. 6,053

• Unbreakable Dragon tail glass for solid & rough use • OTG support enabled for easy transfer of data
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ziox
Smart Phones

Industry:
Mobile

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Products

MUMBAI, India - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands unveils its newest edition in the Astra series launches its latest 'Astra Force 4G smartphone' with the amalgamation of thinness, lightness and damage-resistance Dragon trail glass on the big 5inch Screen.

Sporting its 5-inch bright display the smartphone incorporates great looks and a sleek design. Now you can be in touch with friends and family around the world as the phone accompanies 4G internet and supports VoLTE/ViLTE. The device also includes dual SIM along with faster Bluetooth connectivity.

The Astra Force 4G smartphone has a 5.0 MP AF rear camera with flash support to capture your special moment and seize it for life. And to take spectacular selfies in multiple lighting conditions the device provides you with a 5.0 MP front camera. With the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system make your device simpler, better & smarter.

A massive battery of 3000 mAh keeps your phone battery last longer for more than 10 hours. Abetted with 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor except nothing lesser than better performance and increased speed that allows for a superior multitasking experience.

To never run out of storage space, the Astra Force 4G smartphone offers you with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory expandable upto 32 GB. The Astra Force also has an OTG cable support to enjoy easy transfer of files, documents and images. Additional features  include GPS support, Gravity, Proximity, Light Sensor & Emergency Rescue (SOS) keeping safety as its priority.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles said, "The Astra series has received fabulous response from our channel market and with the same excitement we bring to you Astra Force 4G which is mightier, stronger and Stylish to make the most of your 4G experience".

The Astra Force 4G smartphone comes in Light Gold + Black color and is already available in the e-tail & retail stores with 12 months warranty across India.

Source: http://ziox.in
End
Source:Ziox
Email:***@zioxmobile.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xebec E-Media Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share