News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ziox Mobiles launches 'Astra Force 4G' smartphone with BIG 3000 mAh battery only for Rs. 6,053
• Unbreakable Dragon tail glass for solid & rough use • OTG support enabled for easy transfer of data
Sporting its 5-inch bright display the smartphone incorporates great looks and a sleek design. Now you can be in touch with friends and family around the world as the phone accompanies 4G internet and supports VoLTE/ViLTE. The device also includes dual SIM along with faster Bluetooth connectivity.
The Astra Force 4G smartphone has a 5.0 MP AF rear camera with flash support to capture your special moment and seize it for life. And to take spectacular selfies in multiple lighting conditions the device provides you with a 5.0 MP front camera. With the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system make your device simpler, better & smarter.
A massive battery of 3000 mAh keeps your phone battery last longer for more than 10 hours. Abetted with 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor except nothing lesser than better performance and increased speed that allows for a superior multitasking experience.
To never run out of storage space, the Astra Force 4G smartphone offers you with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory expandable upto 32 GB. The Astra Force also has an OTG cable support to enjoy easy transfer of files, documents and images. Additional features include GPS support, Gravity, Proximity, Light Sensor & Emergency Rescue (SOS) keeping safety as its priority.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles said, "The Astra series has received fabulous response from our channel market and with the same excitement we bring to you Astra Force 4G which is mightier, stronger and Stylish to make the most of your 4G experience".
The Astra Force 4G smartphone comes in Light Gold + Black color and is already available in the e-tail & retail stores with 12 months warranty across India.
Source: http://ziox.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse